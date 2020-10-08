RR vs DC Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 23rd match of IPL 2020.

The 23th match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Sharjah tomorrow.

In the five matches that Rajasthan have played so far, they have won two and lost three to be at the seventh position on the points table. Delhi, on the other hand, are at the second position on the back of four clinical victories in five matches.

With the match set to be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, fans should expect a high-scoring contest between two teams who have done well at the given venue.

Royals batsman Sanju Samson will allure plentiful eyeballs given how he played in their first two matches in Sharjah. From the opposition team, the likes of Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis are likely to make the most damage.

RR vs DC Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 20

Matches won by RR: 11

Matches won by DC: 9

Matched played in India: 18 (RR 10, DC 8)

Matches played in UAE: 0 (RR 0, DC 0)

RR average score against DC: 156

DC average score against RR: 149

Most runs for RR: 130 (Sanju Samson)

Most runs for DC: 220 (Rishabh Pant)

Most wickets for RR: 5 (Shreyas Gopal)

Most wickets for DC: 4 (Ishant Sharma)

Most catches for RR: 4 (Steven Smith)

Most catches for DC: 3 (Rishabh Pant)

The last time Royals and Capitals locked horns against each other was in an IPL 2020 league match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. In what was a low-scoring contest, the hosts had restricted RR to 115/9 in 20 overs on the back of a match-winning spell by veteran spinner Amit Mishra (4-0-17-3) who has now been ruled out of IPL 2020.

In the second innings, Delhi wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant scored 53* (38) with the help of two fours and five sixes to seal the chase in the 17th over.