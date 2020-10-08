Description: RM Vs VAL Fantasy Team Overview, Match Centre And Probable Playing 5: Familiar opponents take to the stage today with either side well aware of each other’s gameplan

We have a real cliff-hanger on our hands today. When Real Madrid and Valencia take on each other in their Euroleague 2020-21 fixture, we have two sides well acclimatised with each other’s gameplan going at loggerheads.

With both these Spanish clubs plying their skill set in the La Liga ACB, today’s Euroleague game is bound to make for an intriguing contest. Unlike the Spanish league where Real Madrid have had a clear edge over Valencia across the last couple of years, its Valencia who sit above Real Madrid in the Euroleague as thing stand.

Defeating Lyon 65-63 in a riveting affair, Valencia threw open their soiree in the marquee competition with a crucial opening win. Whilst far from a convincing result, the performance laid down the foundation for better things to come for the side, a showing the side will be looking to emulate come today.

RM Vs VAL Fantasy Probable Winner

Touted as one of the firm challengers for the glistening trophy this season, Real Madrid couldn’t have augured for a worse start to their sortie in the tournament. The side was completely overpowered by Baskonia in a 76-63 defeat, a tie where the club massively underwhelmed.

This is a side which hardly stumbles twice in a row and with them well equipped on Valencia’s gameplan, Real Madrid should go onto record their first win of the season today.

Probable Playing 5

Real Madrid

Campazzo, Tavares, Carroll, Thompkins, Deck

Valencia

Williams, Tobey, Kalinic, Vives, Sastre

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Real Madrid Vs Valencia

Date And Time: 9th October, Friday: 12:30am

Venue: Megasport Arena, Moscow

Best Shooter

Real Madrid

Valencia

Best Defender

Real Madrid

Valencia

Bygone Encounter

Baskonia Vs Real Madrid: 76-63

Valencia Vs Lyon-Villeurbanne: 65-63

RM Vs VAL Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

Facundo Campazzo was absolutely sensational for Real Madrid against Baskonia. He touched the roof with a 17 point performance, a showing which entailed 2 assists and 5 rebounds as well to see the point guard become a must have pick for us.

Shooting Guard

At a measly 7 credits, Jaycee Carroll offers sublime value in our side. The Real Madrid shooting guard can not only drop his triples but can layup the ball for his counterparts as well.

His ability to open the zone and shoot the three pointers from the corners saw him deliver 8 points against Lyon to make Klemen Prepelic the first pick from Valencia.

Small Forward

Partnering up with him is Nikola Kalinic who delivered 6 points on the day, an enterprising player whose ability to backstep and deliver offhanded shots makes him a dicey name to defend against us.

Power Forward

Top scoring for Valencia in the foregone showdown with 15 points, Derrick Williams makes for a must have pick. The power forward burst onto the stage, shooting baskets with veracity, a showing which offered us the gamut of his skill set, a player crucial to the side’s aspirations this season.

Real Madrid on the other hand will see us opt for the services of Trey Thompkins. He’s crucial to the side’s defensive gameplan, a tensions player whose ability to pull off the boards saw him register 5 rebounds the last time around.

Centre

On a day when little went his side’s way, Walter Tavares continued to effortlessly make his presence felt. He’s a versatile player, someone who can canter his way into both the paints to see him be an instant pick for us.

Valencia on the other hand see us indulge in the services of the guile filled Mike Tobey after his reverse scoops saw him pull off 10 points against Lyon.

Star Player

A sensational 17 point showing in game one sees Facundo be our star player while Williams is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Campazzo, Carroll, Prepelic, Kalinic, Thompkins, Williams, Tavares, Mike

