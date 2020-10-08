In advance of the 2020-21 MLB offseason, the Qualifying Offer (QO), which is an important consideration for both teams and players leading into the free agency market, has reportedly been set for next season. According to Evan Drellich of The Athletic, the QO will be $18.9 million, which is up from last year’s figure of $17.8 million.

Here’s how the QO figure has tracked in recent years:

2012: $13.3 million

$13.3 million 2013: $14.1 million

$14.1 million 2014: $15.3 million

$15.3 million 2015: $15.8 million

$15.8 million 2016: $17.2 million

$17.2 million 2017: $17.4 million

$17.4 million 2018: $17.9 million

$17.9 million 2019: $17.8 million

$17.8 million 2020: $18.9 million

The QO is a one-year contract that’s set as the average of the top 125 salaries in MLB. Broadly speaking, teams can tender a player eligible for free agency a QO on an irrevocable basis. If the player accepts the QO, then he’s under contract for the subsequent season at that figure. If he turns down the QO and signs with another team, however, then his former team may be entitled to compensation in the form of draft picks. However, not every outgoing free agent can be tendered a QO:

Players who played for more than one team during their walk year are ineligible for a QO. This often applies to walk-year players dealt leading up to the trade deadline.

Players who have previously received a QO cannot receive a QO again. In this year’s free agent class, this rule applies to Nelson Cruz and Marcell Ozuna.

Players who accept the QO are not eligible to be traded until June 15 without their consent, which prevents teams from in essence doing an immediate “sign and trade” by using the QO. As for the loss or gain of draft picks, teams signing a free agent who turned down a QO that same offseason no longer lose first round picks, but picks in later rounds will be lost if the signing team is over the luxury tax. Teams that receive revenue sharing monies are subject to less stiff penalties. Teams that neither exceed the luxury tax nor receive revenue sharing fall between the two penalty schedules. The team losing a QO free agent receives a compensation pick, the position of which is determined by revenue status and the value of the contract the free agent signs. Players who go on the market after turning down a QO tend to see their free agent offers reduced accordingly, since their signing necessitates the loss of draft picks.

Notable free agents this coming offseason who are eligible to receive the QO include Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto, Reds right-hander Trevor Bauer, and Astros outfielder George Springer.