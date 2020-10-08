Will the New York Knicks trade for Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George in this 2020 offseason? A trade rumor suggests so.

The New York Knicks have been the destination every trade rumour conspiracy theorist throw out there into the conversation, anytime there is a star that may be available on the trading block.

First it was veteran point guard Chris Paul, and now it’s Los Angeles Clippers star Paul George.

These trade rumours surround the Knicks because they have great cap flexibility as they are well below the luxury tax and so can afford to pay any superstar that wishes to play in the Big Apple.

With the Clippers having their season cut short by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Semi-Finals, the NBA world is abuzz about where Paul George might end up as they believe the Clippers want to move on from George.

Will Paul George end up on the Knicks before or during the 2020-21 season?

The Knicks missed out on every single big name superstar in the 2019 offseason, and so Knicks fans believe they are due for a bug break.

Paul George to the Knicks would make sense for the Knicks as they are in need of a competent shot creator/small forward, since they dealt Marcus Morris to the Clippers.

Yes, of course I would want the Knicks to get Paul George but no I dont think they have the assets to get him bc I’m not trading RJ Barrett or Mitchell Robinson or any of the Knicks firsts for George https://t.co/OBalR68cFx — Alex B. (@KnicksCentral) October 6, 2020

It is being reported that any peak involving George would have to include young talent. For the Knicks, this would be either RJ Barrett or Mitchell Robinson

The New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Clippers are on polar opposites of where they are headed in the near future. The Knicks are looking to build around their young talent while also attracting star veterans, while the Clippers are contending for a championship.

What is the Paul George’s salary next season?

If there is one thing the Knicks did right, it was that they did foolishly overpay any of the players on their current roster. Arguments can be made about Julius Randle but considering that, the Knicks are well below the luxury tax.

Paul George is set to make $35 million in the 2020-21 season and the Knicks should have no problem in signing George if New York peaks his interest.