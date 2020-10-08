NRG have announced the signing of s0m to their Valorant roster and will reunite with daps having played together in Gen.G.

At the end of September, a report from DBLTAP suggested that NRG were looking to join on the Valorant hype.

Three members were speculated to join the NRG team.

Of which daps and chet were announced few days back while s0m was also rumored to join them in the NRG team.

Oh…looks like NRG Valorant found their duelist please welcome @s0mcs to the #NRGfam pic.twitter.com/it7YC2nVdG — NRG (@NRGgg) October 7, 2020

s0m comes from the background of CS:GO where he was a prodigy grinding to the top of the scene.

He grinded through ESEA Rank S and FPL circuit to get noted by the top orgs.

The 18 year old also a streamer for complexity and later in 2019 with Swole Patrol received his big break.

Later was signed by Envy in 2019 but success didn’t follow as at the end of 2019 was signed to the newly formed Gen.G roster.

Excited to move forward with @NRGgg for VALORANT, wanted to thank all my teammates and staff from @GenG for the good times. https://t.co/xmj6XFd654 — NRG s0m (@s0mcs) October 7, 2020

With them he won DreamHack Anaheim and ESL One Road to Rio and was MVP at the former.

s0m is one of the many big names in CS:GO who have made the switch to Valorant.

Players like nitr0, swag, hiko, steel and many others have shifted to Riot Fps game.

NRG will be looking forward to becoming a major contender at First Strike tournament.

NRG’s Roster:

Damien “daps” Steele

Sam “s0m” Oh

Chet “Chet” Singh (Coach)