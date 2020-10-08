The Arizona Cardinals have been one of the hardest teams to peg in NFL office pool picks. They began the season with an upset win over the 49ers but have lost as favorites the last two weeks to the Lions and Panthers. Now, they’re 6.5-point favorites in the latest Week 5 NFL odds from William Hill, but knowing whether you can trust them and how many points to assign with your NFL confidence pool picks could be a serious challenge.

Meanwhile, the Colts lost to the Jaguars as seven-point favorites in Week 1 but have gone on to cover comfortably as favorites the last three weeks. Should they be among your Week 5 NFL football pool picks in a tough matchup as slight favorites against the 3-1 Browns? Before you make your NFL picks, you need to see the Week 5 NFL football pool picks from SportsLine’s proven model.

This model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch in three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. It’s off to a hot 44-18 start to the 2020 season, and anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 5 NFL office pool predictions

One of the top Week 5 NFL pick’em predictions from the model: Pittsburgh gets a comfortable win as a home favorite against the Eagles. The Steelers are off to a 3-0 start and received an unexpected week of rest after their game with the Titans had to be postponed due to a coronavirus outbreak in Nashville.

Now, they’ll return to action to take on a Philadelphia team that took advantage of a banged-up 49ers squad to get their first win of the season. The Eagles were outgained by 150 yards in the 25-20 win thanks to a 3-1 turnover deficit, but they’ll have a hard time replicating that success against a dynamic Steelers defense.

Philadelphia is averaging just 319 yards per game in 2020. That’s why the model predicts that Pittsburgh’s second-ranked defense limits the Eagles to under 300 yards as the Steelers win outright in well over 70 percent of simulations.

How to make Week 5 NFL office pool picks

