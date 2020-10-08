After three largely successful weeks, the NFL, over the past 10 days, is now dealing with a rash of positive COVID-19 cases that could lead to more games being postponed heading into Week 5.

A day after two new Titans players tested positive for COVID-19, an additional Tennessee player has tested positive for the virus, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. That brings the tally to 23 Titans players who have tested positive for COVID-19 since Sept. 24. The number does not include the number of team staff members that have also tested positive. The Titans players that have tested positive include Corey Davis, Adam Humphries, DaQuan Jones, Kristian Fulton, Jefferey Simmons, Kamalei Correa, Beau Brinkley, Isaiah Wilson, and practice squad players Cameron Batson, Greg Mabin, and Tommy Hudson.

The league is currently evaluating their options for Sunday’s game between the Titans and Bills, according to Pelissero. There is an option of playing Sunday’s game on either Monday or Tuesday in Nashville. If this happens, next Thursday night’s game between the Chiefs and Bills would be moved to Saturday, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

Last week, the league decided to push back the Titans home game against the Steelers to Week 7. They also rescheduled the Patriots-Chiefs game to this past Monday night after New England quarterback Cam Newton tested positive for the virus. And while the league continues to try to navigate through playing during a pandemic, Allen Stills, the league’s chief medical officer, recently said that the NFL could pause the regular season in order to cleanse itself of positive cases.

The Titans may face punishment from the league office after images emerged of Tennessee players, including quarterback Ryan Tannehill, breaking league protocol to workout with each other outside of the team’s facility last week. There is also talk of teams having to forfeit games if the league concludes that a team has knowingly broken league’s COVID-19 policies. At this time, a forfeit has not been discussed for the Titans, according to NFL Network’s Judy Batista.

We will update this story as more news regarding the Titans-Bills game, as well as other COVID-19 news from around the league, as it continues to come in.