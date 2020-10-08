Getty Images



Major League Baseball’s 2020 postseason have another full slate of games on Thursday. Four divisional series games are being played, and four teams have a chance to move on. In the American League, the Astros and Rays both have 2-1 series leads over the A’s and Yankees, respectively. The Braves and Dodgers both own 2-0 advantages in their NLDS matchups, with the Marlins and Padres trying to keep their seasons alive.

You can find the full 2020 postseason bracket here. Here’s the full schedule for the 2020 postseason. Times are subject to change.

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Mon., Oct. 5 ALDS Game 1 Astros 10, A’s 5 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 1 Yankees 9, Rays 3 FINAL TBS San Diego Tue., Oct. 6 NLDS Game 1 Braves 9, Marlins 5 FINAL FS1 Houston ALDS Game 2 Astros 5, A’s 2 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 2 Rays 7, Yankees 5 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 1 Dodgers 5, Padres 1 FINAL FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 7 NLDS Game 2 Braves 2, Marlins 0 FINAL MLBN Houston ALDS Game 3 A’s 9, Astros 7 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 3 Rays 8, Yankees 4 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 2 Dodgers 6, Padres 5 FINAL FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 8 NLDS Game 3 Braves vs. Marlins 2 p.m. FS1 Houston ALDS Game 4 A’s vs. Astros 3:30 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 4 Yankees vs. Rays 7 p.m. TBS San Diego NLDS Game 3 Dodgers vs. Padres 9 p.m. MLBN Arlington Fri., Oct. 9 NLDS Game 4* Braves vs. Marlins 2 p.m. FS1 Houston ALDS Game 5* A’s vs. Astros 3:30 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 5* Yankees vs. Rays 7 p.m. TBS San Diego NLDS Game 4* Dodgers vs. Padres 9 p.m. FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 10 NLDS Game 5* Braves vs. Marlins 4 p.m. FS1 Houston NLDS Game 5* Dodgers vs. Padres 8 p.m. FS1 Arlington

*- if necessary

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Sun., Oct. 11 ALCS Game 1 TBD TBD TBS San Diego Mon., Oct. 12 ALCS Game 2 TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 1 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Tue., Oct. 13 ALCS Game 3 TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 2 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 14 ALCS Game 4 TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 3 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 15 ALCS Game 5* TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 4 TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Fri., Oct. 16 ALCS Game 6* TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 5* TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 17 ALCS Game 7* TBD TBD TBS San Diego NLCS Game 6* TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington Sun., Oct. 18 NLCS Game 7* TBD TBD Fox/FS1 Arlington

*- if necessary

2020 World Series (best-of-seven)

Tue., Oct. 20 Game 1 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 21 Game 2 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Fri., Oct. 23 Game 3 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Sat., Oct. 24 Game 4 AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Sun., Oct. 25 Game 5* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Tue., Oct. 27 Game 6* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington Wed., Oct. 28 Game 7* AL champ vs. NL champ TBD Fox Arlington

*- if necessary

