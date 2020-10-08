Major League Baseball’s 2020 postseason have another full slate of games on Thursday. Four divisional series games are being played, and four teams have a chance to move on. In the American League, the Astros and Rays both have 2-1 series leads over the A’s and Yankees, respectively. The Braves and Dodgers both own 2-0 advantages in their NLDS matchups, with the Marlins and Padres trying to keep their seasons alive.
You can find the full 2020 postseason bracket here. Here’s the full schedule for the 2020 postseason. Times are subject to change.
League Division Series (best-of-five)
Mon., Oct. 5
ALDS Game 1
Astros 10, A’s 5
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 1
Yankees 9, Rays 3
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
Tue., Oct. 6
NLDS Game 1
Braves 9, Marlins 5
FINAL
FS1
Houston
ALDS Game 2
Astros 5, A’s 2
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 2
Rays 7, Yankees 5
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 1
Dodgers 5, Padres 1
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 7
NLDS Game 2
Braves 2, Marlins 0
FINAL
MLBN
Houston
ALDS Game 3
A’s 9, Astros 7
FINAL
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 3
Rays 8, Yankees 4
FINAL
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 2
Dodgers 6, Padres 5
FINAL
FS1
Arlington
Thurs., Oct. 8
NLDS Game 3
Braves vs. Marlins
2 p.m.
FS1
Houston
ALDS Game 4
A’s vs. Astros
3:30 p.m.
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 4
Yankees vs. Rays
7 p.m.
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 3
Dodgers vs. Padres
9 p.m.
MLBN
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 9
NLDS Game 4*
Braves vs. Marlins
2 p.m.
FS1
Houston
ALDS Game 5*
A’s vs. Astros
3:30 p.m.
TBS
Los Angeles
ALDS Game 5*
Yankees vs. Rays
7 p.m.
TBS
San Diego
NLDS Game 4*
Dodgers vs. Padres
9 p.m.
FS1
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 10
NLDS Game 5*
Braves vs. Marlins
4 p.m.
FS1
Houston
NLDS Game 5*
Dodgers vs. Padres
8 p.m.
FS1
Arlington
*- if necessary
League Championship Series (best-of-seven)
Sun., Oct. 11
ALCS Game 1
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
Mon., Oct. 12
ALCS Game 2
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 1
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Tue., Oct. 13
ALCS Game 3
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 2
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 14
ALCS Game 4
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 3
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Thurs., Oct. 15
ALCS Game 5*
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 4
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 16
ALCS Game 6*
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 5*
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 17
ALCS Game 7*
TBD
TBD
TBS
San Diego
NLCS Game 6*
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
Sun., Oct. 18
NLCS Game 7*
TBD
TBD
Fox/FS1
Arlington
*- if necessary
2020 World Series (best-of-seven)
Tue., Oct. 20
Game 1
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 21
Game 2
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Fri., Oct. 23
Game 3
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Sat., Oct. 24
Game 4
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Sun., Oct. 25
Game 5*
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Tue., Oct. 27
Game 6*
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
Wed., Oct. 28
Game 7*
AL champ vs. NL champ
TBD
Fox
Arlington
*- if necessary
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
|DATE
|SERIES/GAME
|MATCHUP/SCORE
|TIME (ET)
|TV
|VENUE
Tue., Sept. 29
AL Game 1
Astros 4, Twins 1
|FINAL
|ABC
|Target Field
AL Game 1
White Sox 4, A’s 1
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
AL Game 1
Rays 3, Blue Jays 1
FINAL
TBS
Tropicana Field
AL Game 1
Yankees 12, Cleveland 3
FINAL
ESPN
Progressive Field
Wed., Sept. 30
NL Game 1
Braves 1, Reds 0
FINAL/13
ESPN
Truist Park
AL Game 2
Astros 3, Twins 1
FINAL
ESPN2
Target Field
NL Game 1
Marlins 5, Cubs 1
FINAL
ABC
Wrigley Field
AL Game 2
A’s 5, White Sox 3
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
AL Game 2
Rays 8, Blue Jays 2
FINAL
TBS
Tropicana Field
NL Game 1
Cardinals 7, Padres 4
FINAL
ESPN2
Petco Park
AL Game 2
Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
FINAL
ESPN
Progressive Field
NL Game 1
Dodgers 4, Brewers 2
FINAL
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Thurs., Oct. 1
NL Game 2
Braves 5, Reds 0
FINAL
ESPN
Truist Park
|NL Game 2
|Marlins vs. Cubs – PPD (weather)
|2 p.m.
|ABC
|Wrigley Field
AL Game 3
A’s 6, White Sox 4
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
NL Game 2
Padres 11, Cardinals 9
FINAL
ESPN2
Petco Park
NL Game 2
Dodgers 3, Brewers 0
FINAL
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Fri., Oct. 2
NL Game 2
Marlins 2, Cubs 0
FINAL
ABC
Wrigley Field
|NL Game 3
|Padres 4, Cardinals 0
|FINAL
|ESPN
|Petco Park