Getty Images

Major League Baseball’s 2020 postseason have another full slate of games on Thursday. Four divisional series games are being played, and four teams have a chance to move on. In the American League, the Astros and Rays both have 2-1 series leads over the A’s and Yankees, respectively. The Braves and Dodgers both own 2-0 advantages in their NLDS matchups, with the Marlins and Padres trying to keep their seasons alive.

You can find the full 2020 postseason bracket here. Here’s the full schedule for the 2020 postseason. Times are subject to change.

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Mon., Oct. 5

ALDS Game 1

Astros 10, A’s 5

FINAL

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 1

Yankees 9, Rays 3

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

Tue., Oct. 6

NLDS Game 1

Braves 9, Marlins 5

FINAL

FS1

Houston

ALDS Game 2

Astros 5, A’s 2

FINAL

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 2

Rays 7, Yankees 5

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

NLDS Game 1

Dodgers 5, Padres 1

FINAL

FS1

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 7

NLDS Game 2

Braves 2, Marlins 0

FINAL

MLBN

Houston

ALDS Game 3

A’s 9, Astros 7

FINAL

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 3

Rays 8, Yankees 4

FINAL

TBS

San Diego

NLDS Game 2

Dodgers 6, Padres 5

FINAL

FS1

Arlington

Thurs., Oct. 8

NLDS Game 3

Braves vs. Marlins

2 p.m.

FS1

Houston

ALDS Game 4

A’s vs. Astros

3:30 p.m.

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 4

Yankees vs. Rays

7 p.m.

TBS

San Diego

NLDS Game 3

Dodgers vs. Padres

9 p.m.

MLBN

Arlington

Fri., Oct. 9

NLDS Game 4*

Braves vs. Marlins

2 p.m.

FS1

Houston

ALDS Game 5*

A’s vs. Astros

3:30 p.m.

TBS

Los Angeles

ALDS Game 5*

Yankees vs. Rays

7 p.m.

TBS

San Diego

NLDS Game 4*

Dodgers vs. Padres

9 p.m.

FS1

Arlington

Sat., Oct. 10

NLDS Game 5*

Braves vs. Marlins

4 p.m.

FS1

Houston

NLDS Game 5*

Dodgers vs. Padres

8 p.m.

FS1

Arlington

*- if necessary  

League Championship Series (best-of-seven)

Sun., Oct. 11

ALCS Game 1

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego

Mon., Oct. 12

ALCS Game 2

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 1

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1

Arlington 

Tue., Oct. 13

ALCS Game 3

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 2

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Wed., Oct. 14

ALCS Game 4

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 3

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Thurs., Oct. 15

ALCS Game 5*

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 4

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Fri., Oct. 16

ALCS Game 6*

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 5*

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Sat., Oct. 17

ALCS Game 7*

TBD

TBD

TBS

San Diego 

NLCS Game 6*

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington 

Sun., Oct. 18

NLCS Game 7*

TBD

TBD

Fox/FS1 

Arlington

*- if necessary  

2020 World Series (best-of-seven)

Tue., Oct. 20

Game 1

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 21

Game 2

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Fri., Oct. 23

Game 3

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Sat., Oct. 24

Game 4

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox  

Arlington

Sun., Oct. 25

Game 5*

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Tue., Oct. 27

Game 6*

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

Wed., Oct. 28

Game 7*

AL champ vs. NL champ

TBD

Fox

Arlington

*- if necessary 

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP/SCORE TIME (ET) TV VENUE

Tue., Sept. 29

AL Game 1

Astros 4, Twins 1

 FINAL ABC Target Field

AL Game 1

White Sox 4, A’s 1

FINAL

ESPN

RingCentral Coliseum

AL Game 1

Rays 3, Blue Jays 1

FINAL

TBS

Tropicana Field

AL Game 1

Yankees 12, Cleveland 3

FINAL

ESPN

Progressive Field

Wed., Sept. 30

NL Game 1

Braves 1, Reds 0

FINAL/13

ESPN

Truist Park

AL Game 2

Astros 3, Twins 1

FINAL

ESPN2

Target Field

NL Game 1

Marlins 5, Cubs 1

FINAL

ABC

Wrigley Field

AL Game 2

A’s 5, White Sox 3

FINAL

ESPN

RingCentral Coliseum

AL Game 2

Rays 8, Blue Jays 2

FINAL

TBS

Tropicana Field

NL Game 1

Cardinals 7, Padres 4

FINAL

ESPN2

Petco Park

AL Game 2

Yankees 10, Cleveland 9

FINAL

ESPN

Progressive Field

NL Game 1

Dodgers 4, Brewers 2

FINAL

ESPN

Dodger Stadium

Thurs., Oct. 1

NL Game 2

Braves 5, Reds 0

FINAL

ESPN

Truist Park
NL Game 2 Marlins vs. Cubs – PPD (weather) 2 p.m. ABC Wrigley Field

AL Game 3

A’s 6, White Sox 4

FINAL

ESPN

RingCentral Coliseum

NL Game 2

Padres 11, Cardinals 9

FINAL

ESPN2

Petco Park

NL Game 2

Dodgers 3, Brewers 0

FINAL

ESPN

Dodger Stadium

Fri., Oct. 2

NL Game 2

Marlins 2, Cubs 0

FINAL

ABC

Wrigley Field
NL Game 3 Padres 4, Cardinals 0 FINAL ESPN Petco Park

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here