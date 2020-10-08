MLB’s 2020 playoffs are in full swing with the division series this week. All four series were in action Thursday, and one team has already punched its ticket to the next round. The Atlanta Braves finished a three-game sweep of the Marlins and will play in the NLCS for the first time since 2001. Will anyone else advance on Thursday? The Astros, Rays and Dodgers are trying to close out their series, while the A’s, Yankees and Padres have their backs against the wall.

These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport’s history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason — the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series — at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Below you’ll find the schedule for the divisional series, as well as results from the Wild Card Series:

League Division Series (best-of-five)

Mon., Oct. 5 ALDS Game 1 Astros 10, A’s 5 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 1 Yankees 9, Rays 3 FINAL TBS San Diego Tue., Oct. 6 NLDS Game 1 Braves 9, Marlins 5 FINAL FS1 Houston ALDS Game 2 Astros 5, A’s 2 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 2 Rays 7, Yankees 5 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 1 Dodgers 5, Padres 1 FINAL FS1 Arlington Wed., Oct. 7 NLDS Game 2 Braves 2, Marlins 0 FINAL MLBN Houston ALDS Game 3 A’s 9, Astros 7 FINAL TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 3 Rays 8, Yankees 4 FINAL TBS San Diego NLDS Game 2 Dodgers 6, Padres 5 FINAL FS1 Arlington Thurs., Oct. 8 NLDS Game 3 Braves 7, Marlins 0 FINAL FS1 Houston ALDS Game 4 A’s vs. Astros 3:30 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 4 Yankees vs. Rays 7 p.m. TBS San Diego NLDS Game 3 Dodgers vs. Padres 9 p.m. MLBN Arlington Fri., Oct. 9 NLDS Game 4* Braves vs. Marlins 2 p.m. FS1 Houston ALDS Game 5* A’s vs. Astros 3:30 p.m. TBS Los Angeles ALDS Game 5* Yankees vs. Rays 7 p.m. TBS San Diego NLDS Game 4* Dodgers vs. Padres 9 p.m. FS1 Arlington Sat., Oct. 10 NLDS Game 5* Braves vs. Marlins 4 p.m. FS1 Houston NLDS Game 5* Dodgers vs. Padres 8 p.m. FS1 Arlington

*- if necessary

Wild Card Series (best-of-three)

DATE SERIES/GAME MATCHUP/SCORE TIME (ET) TV VENUE Tue., Sept. 29 AL Game 1 Astros 4, Twins 1 FINAL ABC Target Field AL Game 1 White Sox 4, A’s 1 FINAL ESPN RingCentral Coliseum AL Game 1 Rays 3, Blue Jays 1 FINAL TBS Tropicana Field AL Game 1 Yankees 12, Cleveland 3 FINAL ESPN Progressive Field Wed., Sept. 30 NL Game 1 Braves 1, Reds 0 FINAL/13 ESPN Truist Park AL Game 2 Astros 3, Twins 1 FINAL ESPN2 Target Field NL Game 1 Marlins 5, Cubs 1 FINAL ABC Wrigley Field AL Game 2 A’s 5, White Sox 3 FINAL ESPN RingCentral Coliseum AL Game 2 Rays 8, Blue Jays 2 FINAL TBS Tropicana Field NL Game 1 Cardinals 7, Padres 4 FINAL ESPN2 Petco Park AL Game 2 Yankees 10, Cleveland 9 FINAL ESPN Progressive Field NL Game 1 Dodgers 4, Brewers 2 FINAL ESPN Dodger Stadium Thurs., Oct. 1 NL Game 2 Braves 5, Reds 0 FINAL ESPN Truist Park NL Game 2 Marlins vs. Cubs – PPD (weather) 2 p.m. ABC Wrigley Field AL Game 3 A’s 6, White Sox 4 FINAL ESPN RingCentral Coliseum NL Game 2 Padres 11, Cardinals 9 FINAL ESPN2 Petco Park NL Game 2 Dodgers 3, Brewers 0 FINAL ESPN Dodger Stadium Fri., Oct. 2 NL Game 2 Marlins 2, Cubs 0 FINAL ABC Wrigley Field NL Game 3 Padres 4, Cardinals 0 FINAL ESPN Petco Park

Postseason format, dates, locations

This year’s postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.

After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.

Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason: