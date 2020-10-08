MLB’s 2020 playoffs are in full swing with the division series this week. All four series were in action Thursday, and one team has already punched its ticket to the next round. The Atlanta Braves finished a three-game sweep of the Marlins and will play in the NLCS for the first time since 2001. Will anyone else advance on Thursday? The Astros, Rays and Dodgers are trying to close out their series, while the A’s, Yankees and Padres have their backs against the wall.
These playoffs are unlike any other in the sport’s history. The expanded postseason originally featured 16 teams. MLB will hold the final three rounds of the 16-team 2020 postseason — the Division Series, League Championship Series and World Series — at neutral-site locations: Arlington, Houston, San Diego and Los Angeles.
Below you’ll find the schedule for the divisional series, as well as results from the Wild Card Series:
League Division Series (best-of-five)
|
Mon., Oct. 5
|
ALDS Game 1
|
Astros 10, A’s 5
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 1
|
Yankees 9, Rays 3
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
Tue., Oct. 6
|
NLDS Game 1
|
Braves 9, Marlins 5
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 2
|
Astros 5, A’s 2
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 2
|
Rays 7, Yankees 5
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 1
|
Dodgers 5, Padres 1
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Wed., Oct. 7
|
NLDS Game 2
|
Braves 2, Marlins 0
|
FINAL
|
MLBN
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 3
|
A’s 9, Astros 7
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 3
|
Rays 8, Yankees 4
|
FINAL
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 2
|
Dodgers 6, Padres 5
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Thurs., Oct. 8
|
NLDS Game 3
|
Braves 7, Marlins 0
|
FINAL
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 4
|
A’s vs. Astros
|
3:30 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 4
|
Yankees vs. Rays
|
7 p.m.
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 3
|
Dodgers vs. Padres
|
9 p.m.
|
MLBN
|
Arlington
|
Fri., Oct. 9
|
NLDS Game 4*
|
Braves vs. Marlins
|
2 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
ALDS Game 5*
|
A’s vs. Astros
|
3:30 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Los Angeles
|
ALDS Game 5*
|
Yankees vs. Rays
|
7 p.m.
|
TBS
|
San Diego
|
NLDS Game 4*
|
Dodgers vs. Padres
|
9 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Arlington
|
Sat., Oct. 10
|
NLDS Game 5*
|
Braves vs. Marlins
|
4 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Houston
|
NLDS Game 5*
|
Dodgers vs. Padres
|
8 p.m.
|
FS1
|
Arlington
*- if necessary
Wild Card Series (best-of-three)
DATE
SERIES/GAME
MATCHUP/SCORE
TIME (ET)
TV
VENUE
Tue., Sept. 29
AL Game 1
Astros 4, Twins 1
FINAL
ABC
Target Field
AL Game 1
White Sox 4, A’s 1
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
AL Game 1
Rays 3, Blue Jays 1
FINAL
TBS
Tropicana Field
AL Game 1
Yankees 12, Cleveland 3
FINAL
ESPN
Progressive Field
Wed., Sept. 30
NL Game 1
Braves 1, Reds 0
FINAL/13
ESPN
Truist Park
AL Game 2
Astros 3, Twins 1
FINAL
ESPN2
Target Field
NL Game 1
Marlins 5, Cubs 1
FINAL
ABC
Wrigley Field
AL Game 2
A’s 5, White Sox 3
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
AL Game 2
Rays 8, Blue Jays 2
FINAL
TBS
Tropicana Field
NL Game 1
Cardinals 7, Padres 4
FINAL
ESPN2
Petco Park
AL Game 2
Yankees 10, Cleveland 9
FINAL
ESPN
Progressive Field
NL Game 1
Dodgers 4, Brewers 2
FINAL
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Thurs., Oct. 1
NL Game 2
Braves 5, Reds 0
FINAL
ESPN
Truist Park
NL Game 2
Marlins vs. Cubs – PPD (weather)
2 p.m.
ABC
Wrigley Field
AL Game 3
A’s 6, White Sox 4
FINAL
ESPN
RingCentral Coliseum
NL Game 2
Padres 11, Cardinals 9
FINAL
ESPN2
Petco Park
NL Game 2
Dodgers 3, Brewers 0
FINAL
ESPN
Dodger Stadium
Fri., Oct. 2
NL Game 2
Marlins 2, Cubs 0
FINAL
ABC
Wrigley Field
NL Game 3
Padres 4, Cardinals 0
FINAL
ESPN
Petco Park
Postseason format, dates, locations
This year’s postseason looks different for a variety of reasons. The 2020 playoffs consist of an expanded, 16-team field, for one, with eight teams from each league. The division winners, the second-place teams and then two teams with the best records beyond those six clubs, no matter their divisional alignment or their position within those divisions made the playoff field.
After the Wild Card Series, the remaining eight teams will play a more traditional postseason format.
Here are key dates for the 2020 postseason:
- Sept. 29: Wild Card Series begins
- Sept. 30: Eight-game day with every Wild Card Series in action
- Oct. 5: ALDS begins
- Oct. 6: NLDS begins
- Oct. 11: ALCS begins
- Oct. 12: NLCS begins
- Oct. 17: ALCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 18: NLCS Game 7 (if necessary)
- Oct. 20: World Series begins
- Oct. 28: World Series Game 7 (if necessary)