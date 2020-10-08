Imagine three Spider-Men in “Spider-Man 3.” Perhaps it’s not so far-fetched.

Doctor Strange will be in “Spider-Man 3,” according to The Hollywood Reporter, which has left Marvel fans dreaming up a fascinating and fun plot twist for the movie.

We know, per THR, Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will act as a mentor with the death of Tony Stark and the absence of Nick Fury, who was last seen riding a space ship at the end of “Spider-Man: Far From Home.”

We also know that director Jon Watts is reintroducing Jamie Foxx’s Electro, who was a villain in a previous iteration of the movies, “The Amazing Spider-Man,” when Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker. The decision is an oddity considering Marvel tends to distance itself from previous versions of the same story.

What Marvel fans are suggesting is that Strange will help Tom Holland’s Spider-Man access the Multiverse, where he’ll come into contact with Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man and Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

Guys, it’s a given. The MULTIVERSE IS HAPPENING…and “they” will all be back. Calling it now. It’s obvious that the planned storyline will begin with ‘Wandavision’, carry into ‘Spider-Man 3’, and conclude with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’. THIS IS THE WAY. pic.twitter.com/weQyVXN9tc — DR Movie News 📽 (@DRMovieNews1) October 8, 2020

Doctor Strange will be in ‘Spider-Man 3’, as Benedict Cumberbatch’s addition adds more fuel to the fire for a potential multi-verse movie. (via @THR) pic.twitter.com/8XWQpIGVbc — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) October 8, 2020

That theory would make sense when combined with the reappearance of Electro — perhaps he, too, travels through the multiverse. Cumberbatch is also shooting the third Doctor Strange movie, “Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness.” Again, that name helps fuel the fan theories.

This plot twist would be too much fun, even if — we all know — Holland’s Spider-Man is the best, by far.