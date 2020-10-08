Getty Images



The Miami Marlins were eliminated from the 2020 Major League Baseball postseason in a 7-0 loss to the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Thursday. With the loss on Thursday, Miami saw its all-time postseason series record drop to 7-1.

After sweeping the Cubs in the NL Wild Card round, the Marlins entered the NLDS having won seven consecutive playoff rounds. The streak was tied for the fourth-longest such streak in postseason history.

2010-16 Giants 11 3 1998-01 Yankees 11 3 1927-41 Yankees 8 8 1997-2020 Marlins 7 2 1943-53 Yankees 7 7

The Marlins — in existence since 1993 — have made it to the postseason just three times in franchise history: in 1997, 2003 and 2020. In ’97 and ’03 Miami went all the way and took home the World Series crown. The 2003 run included a 3-1 series win over the Giants in the NLDS, a come back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Cubs in the NLCS and a win over the Yankees in the World series. In 1997, the Marlins swept the Giants in the NLDS, notched a 4-2 series win over the Braves and came out on top in a seven-game World Series against Cleveland.

Coming into 2020, not many people expected the Marlins’ playoff series winning streak to end … because not many people thought they’d be playing in October. In 2019, the Marlins lost 105 games. With their follow-up playoff run in 2020, they became the second team to reach the playoffs after a 100-loss campaign. Furthermore, they’re the first MLB team to win a postseason series after suffering a 100-loss season. This year, the Marlins also overcame a severe coronavirus outbreak to finish second in the NL East with a 31-29 regular season record.

The COVID-19 outbreak resulted in 18 players testing positive, and the team didn’t play for more than a week. In their return to play following the outbreak, Miami won six straight games and got off to a 7-1 start. With a young and exciting roster — technically still in the middle of a rebuild — the Marlins their stride and held momentum long enough to get a spot in this year’s 16-team, expanded postseason.

They can try to start a new streak in 2021.