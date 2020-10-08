For some reason, celebrating good plays in baseball seems to annoy lots of players, coaches, and fans.

I am not one of those people because I say bring on all the bat flips and pumped up pitchers after big outs. It’s OK to have fun and show your emotions.

Padres star Manny Machado, however, wasn’t happy with Dodgers pitcher Brusdar Graterol, who got really excited when Cody Bellinger robbed Fernando Tatis Jr. of a home run with a great catch.

Graterol threw his glove and hat in pure joy and pointed to the heavens in a moment of absolute glee.

He also blew a kiss at Machado, who wasn’t pleased.

But come on, check out this celebration. It was awesome.

Come on, he’s just having some fun! Not too far!

I mean, Machado had some fun earlier in the game after he hit a home run:

I’m now a big fan of Graterol and want to see more celebrations from him. Baseball needs moments like that. It’s OK to have some fun, baseball!