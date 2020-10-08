The Lakers plan to wear the Mamba Jersey for Game 5, and Vanessa Bryant approves of the same ahead of the crucial encounter vs Heat.

The Lakers have a chance to clinch the championship in Game 5. To do so, they’re changing their initial plan of wearing the Mamba Jerseys in Game 2 and 7, to wear it in Game 5.

The Late Kobe Bryant was the one who designed these black and gold snakeskin jerseys back in 2017. They were supposed to be a part of the Lakers’ City Editon collection, but it’s plans changed after Kobe’s sudden demise. Kobe Bryant passed away in a tragic helicopter crash on 26th January 2020.

To honor Kobe’s legacy, the Lakers released these jerseys on his birthday, and the Lakers have donned them once each playoff series. Their record in the Mamba Jerseys is a stellar 4-0.

Vanessa Bryant approves of the Lakers donning Mamba Jerseys for Game 5

Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant is excited for the idea that the Lakers could win championship #17 in the Mamba Jerseys.

Lakers and the Mamba Jersey

The Lakers have worn the Mamba Jersey 4 times. Their record – 4-0. These jerseys mean a lot to the Lakers’ players and they have said to never want to lose wearing them. They beat the Blazers 111-88, the Rockets 117-109, the Nuggets 105-103, and the Heat 124-114 in the Mamba Jerseys.

Usually reserved for Game 2s of the series, as a tribute to Gianna Bryant, who wore #2, they decided to wear them in a potential series clincher Game 5. The Lakers have often attributed this season and their efforts this year as a homage to Kobe Bryant. Winning the championship, wearing his jerseys would surely be a great way to cap it all.

Game 5 of the Finals takes place on Friday at 9 PM ET.