Kyle Allen has been named the starter for the Washington Football Team. Allen’s backup for the week will be Alex Smith while Dwayne Haskins becomes the third option.

New QB depth chart in Washington: 1. Kyle Allen

2. Alex Smith

3. Dwayne Haskins Haskins goes from QB1 to 3rd string in one week 😳 (per @RapSheet) pic.twitter.com/CuIsyoK1vy — Overtime (@overtime) October 7, 2020

When Kyle Allen takes the field Sunday, he’ll become the 30th Washington quarterback to start a game since the beginning of the 1993 season. pic.twitter.com/aCQBd5xzb9 — Jake Russell (@_JakeRussell) October 7, 2020

Also read: NFL Stat Leaders: Passing Leaders Coming Into Week 5

Kyle Allen’s Stats & Career

Allen has started a total of 13 games in his career for the Carolina Panthers. In those 13 games, he holds a 6-7 record which is fairly decent.

However, the level of his play has been largely subpar. He’s averaged a mere 239.2 yards per game while throwing only 19 touchdowns to 16 interceptions.

Additionally, his passer rating stands at a dismal 82.0. Kyle Allen entered the season as the likely number two or three option as the Washington Football Team looked ready to let Dwayne Haskins develop.

However, following two straight blowout losses and a 1-3 record, Washington decided that enough was enough. Nevertheless, this has to be scary for Washington fans.

Since Kyle Allen is a starter in the NFL again, I present to you my favorite Kyle Allen play against the former Redskins. pic.twitter.com/VDdpOvUG0F — BitchWolf🐺 (@whiskey_bobbi) October 7, 2020

Was Replacing Haskins With Allen The Right Choice?

Haskins has largely underperformed since coming into the league as the 15th overall pick in 2019. Admittedly, however, he hasn’t had much room to succeed with Washington being devoid of star players and a steady coaching situation.

In 2019, he averaged a 151.7 yards per game while throwing seven touchdowns to seven picks in seven starts. He improved drastically this year.

In his first four games he averaged 234.8 yards per game with a passer rating of 80.3 Further, he had the best game of his career last week when completed 71.1% of his passes for 314 yards.

Benching him may have been premature and it comes as a surprise after head coach Ron Rivera had high praise for Haskins earlier. This must be incredibly frustrating for Haskins.

The Dwayne Haskins Experience: 🔸 Get drafted 15th overall by a HC on the hot seat

🔸 Play for three HCs in 13 games

🔸 Get vote of confidence from Ron Rivera to start the season

🔸 Go from No. 1 to No. 3 QB after four games — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) October 7, 2020

Moreover, Washington also has a chance to go with Alex Smith as a starting quarterback. Smit made miraculous recovery from his leg injury in 2018.

Before going down with an injury Alex Smith led Washington to a 6-3 record and had them playing competitively. His two year absence is something to note, however, which is probably why he’s not starting.

Not only is Dwayne Haskins benched, but Alex Smith will now be the backup QB. There’s a very real chance Smith could play now, and I dont think the coaches will hesitate much if Allen struggleshttps://t.co/GgmYtRPRzK — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) October 7, 2020

Also read: NFL Stat Leaders: NFL Rushing Leaders Heading Into Week 5