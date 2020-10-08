“It was the darkest three years in my life” – Kairi Sane on her time living in the US. The Japanese star left the WWE in July earlier this year.

Kairi Sane first appeared in the WWE during the first May Young Classic. The Pirate Princess would go on to win the tournament and eventually signed a contract with WWE NXT as well. She won the NXT Women’s championship during her stay at the Gold and Black brand before moving to the main roster.

She was paired with Asuka during her run on SmackDown and RAW. The two went by the name ‘Kabuki Warriors” and even won the WWE Women’s tag team championship. Their reign was the longest of any women.

Kairi would eventually leave the WWE. She was given a rousing farewell by the WWE who are notorious for not treating their outgoing talent well. In a recent interview however, she has called living in the US as the darkest time of her life.

“It was the darkest three years in my life” – Kairi Sane on her time living in the US

When asked to look back at her time in the United States, Kairi told Tokyo Sports, “It was the darkest three years in my life. Of course, this is my first time living abroad. I was able to get results, but it was a really difficult three years.”

When asked what the hardest thing was, she answered it was the need to remain flexible at all hours in the WWE.

She revealed that the situation with the coronavirus pandemic allowed to think about the situation that ultimately led to her going back to the japan. Kairi expressed her desire to spread WWE in Japan in the future and maybe even make a special appearance in the future.

