KL Rahul: The captain of Kings XI Punjab highlighted a couple of positives in an otherwise disappointing performance against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul considered losing his opening partner in Mayank Agarwal in the 22nd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League in Dubai to a run-out as “disastrous”. Chasing a 202-run target, Kings XI didn’t get off to the best of starts especially after scoring 45/2 in the powerplay.

“When we lose wickets in the powerplay, it’s gonna be tough, especially when we’re playing only six batters. Getting Mayank [Agarwal] run-out wasn’t the ideal start, it was a disaster. It was also one of those days when everything we hit in the air went to the fielders,” Rahul said during the post-match presentation ceremony.

KXIP, who have been at the receiving end of big-hitting in IPL 2020 so far, did well to restrict Hyderabad 201/6 in 20 overs especially after a 160-run opening partnership between their captain David Warner (52) and wicket-keeper batsman Jonny Bairstow Jonny Bairstow (97).

“The last five games we struggled with our death bowling, but that was a positive today. The boys showed courage and pulled things back, you expect them to score 230-plus after that start,” Rahul lauded his bowlers for getting their act together.

With bowling figures of 4-0-29-3, Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of their bowlers. On the contrary, Nicholas Pooran scoring this season’s fastest half-century was the only respite for Kings XI in the second innings. The 25-year old player ended up scoring 77 (37) with the help of five fours and seven sixes.

“[Nicholas] Pooran is just so good to watch and he’s batting really well. Did the same thing every time he got a chance last year as well. One more thing for us to stay positive about, we know that Nicky [Nicholas Pooran] will come good.

“[Ravi] Bishnoi’s shown a lot of heart, he’s not been afraid whether it’s the powerplay or at the back end. He’s enjoyed those occasions. All our players are professionals and they understand their problems, as a captain you just put an arm around the shoulder,” Rahul concluded while talking about players who did well tonight.