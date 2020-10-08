“I have to say that I was very disappointed”- Jos Verstappen slams Red Bull for the recent Honda fiasco this month.

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen’s father Jos Verstappen has launched a blatant attack on Formula 1 team as they surround themselves around another engine crises with Honda announcing its departure.

The concern of the former F1 driver is that his son yet again will be given a car, which will not be up to the mark to make him challenge for the title in 2021.

“I have to say that I was very disappointed about that, especially at the beginning of the year. “Jos Verstappen told De Telegraaf.

“Then you find out what the real situation is like and there is nothing else to do but accept. But that’s not what you want, you want to take part in the world championship. ”

“Red Bull needs to better organise its team, find out where the problems are and work on them. We are waiting to see what happens. It’s time for Red Bull to have a competitive car that you can become champion with.”

“If Max has a competitive car next year, they won’t have to worry about anything. This is our goal: to become world champion. ”

Max Verstappen will leave?

Shortly after the announcement of Honda’s exit from the sport in 2022 was released, the rumours regarding Verstappen making an exit from Red Bull by triggering the engine-related clause.

The Austrian team was swift to quash the rumours and openly claimed that there is no such clause in his contract and the Dutch driver is committed to Red Bull.

On the other hand, Red Bull’s plans for a new engine in 2022 are still unknown, as multiple possibilities look viable to them, which includes developing their own power unit.