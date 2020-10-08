GSP again reflects on a potential clash with Khabib Nurmagomedov, and says he has mixed feelings about it.

While a fight against Justin Gaethje is looming and has an eeriness attached, the speculations about Khabib Nurmagomedov Vs. George ST-Pierre refuses to dose off. GSP, who is regarded as one of the greats of the sport, evidently went out with a fairy tale ending three years ago, at UFC 217, where he captured the Middleweight title against Michael Bisping. And though with that, the in-ring chapter of the UFC veteran seemed over, but incessant comparisons with the current Lightweight champion, and Nurmagomedov’s own desire to face GSP, renders a possibility of a potential clash. In lines with this, the 39-year-old former two division champion has also reciprocated Khabib’s aspiration by expressing interest in the contest, but also puts his concerns on the table.

GSP Opens Up About a Potential Clash With Khabib Nurmagomedov

In a recent interview with ESPN, ST-Pierre stated he is in a comfortable state right now, and is reluctant to go “Back in that zoo”, however, at the same time he leaves a window open for a return, and much obligation to The Eagle, GSP declares, he’d only consider Khabib as a comeback opponent.

“If I ever come back, I’m not coming back for many fights. If I come back, it would be for one fight. And I need to take, for me, the biggest fish. And the one — for me, I believe — the top guy right now, the name is Khabib. As a fighter, the most exciting thing is to take the guy who seems invincible, unbeatable. He has the aura of invincibility. But it’s also the scariest thing to do.”

After an encouraging reaction on a bout against Nurmagomedov, GSP did put forth his aspersions, and said, “When I train, I feel I still get it. If you would have asked me, ‘Would you like to fight Khabib?’ in the middle of my training session or right after when I’m in the gym and my adrenaline is up, I’d be like, ‘Yeah, let’s do it! I’m excited!’ But then after I take a hot shower, I go eat, hang out, go back home and I’m thinking about all these dramas and stuff, I’m like, ‘Hell no. I’m not going back into that zoo. Oh, no. I’m good where I am.’ So I have a mixed feeling about it.”

GSP Reveals The Fight Was In Works Two Years Ago

ST-Pierre revealed two years ago he himself pushed the in-ring battle, but the fight could not materialize, and hence he thinks the ship has sailed, and now it is highly unlikely that he and Khabib would come face-to-face in the Octagon. “The chances are very low. I highly, highly doubt it. It’s not because of Khabib. I believe it’s because of the UFC. We tried two years ago. Two years ago, we were very flexible. We tried everything. And it didn’t work two years ago. I don’t see why it will work now.”

