“I don’t know that he will be the WWE Champion again”- Jim Ross explains why The Miz will never become WWE Champion again and why he doesn’t need to.

The Miz is one of the few wrestlers who has won almost everything in the WWE. He is a grand slam champion and has even main evented a Wrestlemania. Despite being a former WWE Champion however, he is remembered more for his run as the Intercontinental champion.

Many believe he was still learning the trick of the trades during his time as the WWE Champion. Today however, he is a much more polished performer and fans have long pushed for another run with the top belt.

WWE Hall of famer, Jim Ross however, believes that there is no need for another go. In fact, he thinks that the Miz is a top guy regardless of what is strapped around his waist and will continue to be so as long as he’s able to communicate.

Jim Ross explains why The Miz will never become WWE Champion again

“You never say never in WWE because they do strange booking and they come out of left field from time to time which is not unusual for any booker or any creative group,” JR said on his Grilling JR podcast. “I don’t know that he will be the WWE Champion again. Would it surprise me? No, but I would kind of doubt it. He’s one of those guys like Jake Roberts used to be. He didn’t need the title to be over. As long as the Miz is able to communicate in whatever form that may take, he will be a top guy.”

The Miz is currently involved in a storyline that involves Money in the Bank Winner Otis. He and Morrison have been plotting to seize the MITB contract for themselves.

