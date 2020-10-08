Despite their shock elimination, the Clippers organization added its second award for the season. Lawrence Frank, team president, has won the Executive of the Year award.

Earlier in September, Montrezl Harrell was revealed as the winner of the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award. This was the third successive season a Clippers player won the trophy.

Lou Williams had won it back-to-back in 2017-18 and 2018-19. Every year for 3 seasons now, the Clippers have improved their roster and chances in the playoffs. Much of the credit goes to team president Frank.

Lawrence Frank declared as the winner of the NBA Executive of the Year 2019-20

The Clippers had the biggest wins in free agency, landing both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George on their squad. They were tipped to go at least till the Conference Finals and set up a Battle of LA with the Lakers.

It all came a cropper, however, as the team unraveled in the second round despite having a 3-1 series lead over the Nuggets.

Also Read: ‘Paul George to be traded to Knicks?’: Clippers star’s trade rumor surfaces post teammates’ negative reviews

NBA’s 2019-20 Executive of the Year: Clippers president Lawrence Frank. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 8, 2020

How — jonathan kopf (@jonathan_kopf) October 8, 2020

Bro how — Sense (@SaintsSense) October 8, 2020

Frank also made some shrewd acquisitions like JaMychal Green and re-signed Ivica Zubac. The trade he swung to bring Marcus Morris from the Knicks in exchange for Moe Harkless bolstered their offense significantly.

Landing Reggie Jackson as a free agent after he’d been waived by the Pistons was also a pretty good roster move.

Despite the fashion in which they have been eliminated once more in these playoffs, the Clippers still have the werewithal to mount a title challenge next year.

They can fill some of the holes in the team in terms of a true point guard and some shooting while staying under the luxury tax range.