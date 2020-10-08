We’ve already written about the beef between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, which stemmed from the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger robbing a home run and his pitcher, Brusdar Graterol, celebrating wildly.

The Padres’ Manny Machado then got mad, and it was a whole thing.

We’ve written about it, but we always want to recognize excellent content, and this video from Jomboy clearly classifies as that.

In an expletive-laden masterpiece (which, yes, serious bad language warning ahead), Jomboy breaks down every part of the beef, with sidebars to discuss how athletically gifted everyone involved is, and other asides that make the whole thing really fun.

Bellinger robs Tatís, Brusdar goes Crazy and Machado gets mad, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/fSIaSjXjij — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) October 8, 2020

This is a good beef breakdown. We always love a good breakdown of beef.

Also, the Dodgers won the game, and lead the series 2-0.