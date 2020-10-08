Gonzalo Higuain has had a somewhat inauspicious start to his MLS career, as the Argentine great struggled to get on the scoresheet in his first game for Inter Miami … and actually skyed a penalty kick in that match.

But the striker seems to have settled in.

In Wednesday night’s game against Red Bulls, Higuain lashed a free kick from outside the 18 in the upper right corner, a bomb of a strike that gave his team a 2-1 lead in the 81st minute. That scoreline would stay that way for the finish.

Luckily for us, too, the inimitable Ray Hudson is the announcer for Inter Miami games this season, and was on the call for this goal.

You better believe we got a “magisterial.”

Are there arguments to be made that the wall wasn’t lined up particularly well, or that the goalie shouldn’t get beaten on his side of the wall? Of course there are.

But notice that Higuain put that ball directly over the head of a teammate who ducked at the perfect moment … and also that Higuain just hit the everliving snot out of this ball. I don’t care if the goalie was right there, that’s a bomb.