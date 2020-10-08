GEO Vs BLR Fantasy Team, Probable Playing 11 And Match Report: New qualification format hands both Georgia and Belarus an elusive chance to qualify for the 2021 edition of the Euro.

Despite winning just one encounter in Group D of the Euro 2021 qualification round, Georgia still find themselves in with a shout of making it into next year’s marquee tournament. The newly structured qualification schedule accords the world number 89 side a chance to make it into what would be their first ever appearance at the big stage.

For a Georgia side which registered a measly solitary win in Group D with the triumph coming against lowly placed Gibraltar, today’s clash is a crucial affair. Playing the first round of the double-header at home, a place which has traditionally been a stronghold for the country, the hosts know anything barring but a win could end the tie for them today itself.

And the team will be turning to its backline to help it navigate its way to a win today. The club has managed to accrue four points from its six UEFA Nations League clashes owing to its defensive setup, a stern unit which has kept eight cleansheets in 11 outings for the country.

Topping their group in the 2018-19 inaugural edition of the UEFA Nations League, Belarus ended up earning promotion to League C in the competition. And the side has been on the uptick ever since, registering three wins in four clashes this year.

This is a side which is rediscovering itself as a footballing setup. Given their renaissance and resurrection, we envisage Belarus doing enough to scram their way to a crucial one goal win today.

Team News

The duo of Yuri and Denis will attribute its absence today to ongoing injury concerns.

Georgia

Loria, Kakabadze, Kvirkvelia, Kashia, Grigavala, Kankava, Kvekveskiri, Kvaratskhelia, Okriashvilli, Qazaishvili, Kvilitaia

Belarus

Hutar, Zolotov, Martynovich, Palyakow, Bardachow, Yablonskiy, Mayewski, Padstrelaw, Stasevich, Nyakhaychyk, Skavysh

Match Details

Euro 2021 Qualification Round

Match: Georgia Vs Bulgaria Semi-Finals

Date And Time: 8th October, Thursday- 9:30pm IST

Venue: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi

Bygone Encounter

Belarus Vs Georgia: 2-2

GEO Vs BLR Fantasy Team

Goal-Keeper

Georgia’s goal-keeper, Giorgi Loria will be making his way into our side as the shot stopper for today. The player holds a massive role in his side’s aspirations today, a name who has turned attacks white as a sheet with his ability to parry away a bevy of shots.

Defenders

Although they were thumped in their foregone UEFA Nations League clashes, this Belarus side has been a relatively well versed defensive setup. If there’s any side capable of pulling off a cleansheet today, its them, a team which will dominate proceedings for a large period of the contest.

It sees us opt for a trio from the country, one comprising of Aleksandr Martynovich, Nikolay Zolotov and Dzyanis Palyakow. Elsewhere, with Georgia keeping eight cleansheets in 11 outings, we have decided to reign in Guram Kashia from the side.

Midfielders

Stanislav Dragun had to be a must have pick for us for the impending showdown. The Belarus man has been the fulcrum of their attacks, scoring four times in his last six appearances to see him nail his place in our setup.

We have CDM Evgeni Yablonski link up with him given his ability to not only win the ball but turnover possession as well. The home side on the other hand will see us indulge in the services of the flair filled Jaba Kankava.

Strikers

With Georgia in dire need of goals today, Valeri Qazaishvili will be handed over a free hand by the club. He’s been the focal point of their attacks, scoring thrice in four clashes to make him a must have pick for the matchup.

Striker Giorgi Kvilitaia will partner up with him whilst the opposition see the extradonaire Maksim Skavysh be ingrained in our team.

Captain And Vice-Captain

His four goals in six matches see Dragun captain our team while Valeri is the vice-captain.

Fantasy Team

Loria, Palyakow, Aleksandr, Kashia, Zolotov, Dragun, Yablonski, Kankava, Skavysh, Giorgi, Valeri

