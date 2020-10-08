Kendrick Perkins’ best moment of his pundit career probably came today, as he expressed the difference between LeBron and the rest of the NBA in quite relatable terms.

James is the favorite for winning the Finals MVP award for the 4th time in his career. The Lakers are now prohibitive favorites to take the Finals given their 3-1 lead.

Not only are they more talented than their opponents, who’re missing a 20-point scorer, they’re also more locked in as a team. There is little scope, if any, for the Heat to stage the improbable comeback that they need from this point.

Kendrick Perkins compares gap between James and the NBA to Stephen A Smith’s hairline

While Stephen A said that there is virtually no difference between Kevin Durant and LeBron at the top of the NBA, Perk differs. According to him, the gap between James and the rest of the league is like the gap between Stephen A’s hairline and his eyebrows.

.@stephenasmith says there is no gap between LeBron James and Kevin Durant when it comes to being the best player in the NBA.@kendrickperkins: “The gap is so huge that it’s like [the gap] between the hairline of Stephen A. Smith and his eyebrows.” 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/9lNSdAIhTJ — First Take (@FirstTake) October 7, 2020

Perkins’ response to Stephen A can be attributed a bit to the bad blood between KD and him as well.

The duo got into it on social media and Perkins even cried on live TV for how he’s been estranged by his former teammate. But the point he’s making is a valid one.

The only player with even a shout of being in LeBron’s rarefied air has never been close to as dominant as him.