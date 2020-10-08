As part of the Major League Baseball’s bubble setup for the postseason, family members of the players were permitted to quarantine and stay in the bubble. That way — for the first time in months — players would be able to compete in front of their loved ones.

Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman was joined in the bubble by his wife, Chelsea, and young son, Charlie. They were in attendance for Atlanta’s Game 1 and 2 wins over the Miami Marlins. And Fox Sports cameras caught a glimpse of what they thought was a touching moment between the NL MVP favorite and his wife during batting practice on Thursday.

The actual explanation was much (and I mean MUCH) funnier.

Freeman wasn’t waving and blowing kisses to Chelsea, but rather he was joking with his former Braves teammate A.J. Pierzynski who is on the call for Fox Sports.

Chelsea shared the text exchange she had with Freeman about the video. It was great — so great.

I love how Freddie went to his phone and made that clear to his wife. It turned out that Freddie just really misses having A.J. Pierzynski around.