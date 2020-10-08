Fernando Tatis Jr. has hit a couple of big home runs for the San Diego Padres in the playoffs this year and it looked like he might have had another one Wednesday night… until Dodgers center fielder Cody Bellinger made an incredible catch with his glove well over the wall.

It was a great catch at a huge moment because if Tatis hit that 2-run home run it would have given San Diego a one-run lead. Instead, the Dodgers held onto their lead in Game 2 of their NLDS and if they go on to big things in the postseason this play will be a key highlight.

Check this thing out:

Here are some cool stats on that play:

MLB fans rightly loved it: