The Dallas Cowboys have the best offense in the NFL through the first quarter of the 2020 season, but they’re quickly losing pieces all across the trenches, and pretty soon, they may be without their biggest one on an indefinite basis. As center Joe Looney faces a multi-week absence because of an MCL sprain and right tackle La’El Collins begins rehab after season-ending hip surgery, left tackle Tyron Smith is gathering medical opinions on his lingering neck injury and could ultimately sit out the remainder of the year, per reports.

Mike Garafolo and Jane Slater, of NFL Network, said Thursday that Smith suffered a “setback” in his recovery from a neck issue that sidelined him for the Cowboys’ Week 2 and 3 games. No final decision has been made on Smith’s future, either by the Cowboys or the lineman himself, according to Garafolo, but one of the options on the table is Dallas completely “shutting (Smith) down for the season.” ESPN’s Ed Werder has echoed the report, saying Thursday the Cowboys are considering placing Smith on injured reserve “and question whether he can return this season.”

While Smith started in the Cowboys’ Week 4 loss to the Cleveland Browns, previous reports indicated the team was concerned with his ability to hold up for the entire season. The Dallas Morning News, for example, indicated ahead of Week 3 that Dallas expected it would have to “manage (Smith) carefully over a prolonged period.” Coach Mike McCarthy, meanwhile, told reporters this week that Smith is further back in his total recovery from neck issues than he was ahead of the team’s last game, indicating the longtime left tackle is at least unlikely to suit up for Dallas in Week 5 against the New York Giants.

Smith, who has yet to practice this week, also missed time in 2018 due to a neck injury. A trip to injured reserve would guarantee at least a three-week absence for the All-Pro lineman, who’s been replaced twice this year by second-year backup Brandon Knight.