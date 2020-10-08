We’re on to Week 5 in the NFL, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears kicking off on Thursday. That means it’s time once again for our weekly look at the point spreads in order to help you win some money.

Last week, Steven Ruiz went 7-6-1 (30-228-4 overall) and Charles Curtis went 7-6-1 (30-28-4 overall).

We now go to each of them for comments before their picks.

Charles: We’re tied heading into Week 5. But spoiler alert: this week’s spreads are impossible and I’m already dreading the outcomes.

Steven: Yeah, if I’m you, I’m turning around now and returning next week. This one could be brutal.

(All bets courtesy of BetMGM)

NOTE: Bills-Titans and Broncos-Patriots were off the board as of publishing time.

Buccaneers at Bears (+3)

Charles: Buccaneers

Despite my Thursday weirdness caveat, I feel confident with this one. The Buccaneers defense will force Nick Foles into some turnovers and a suddenly-hot Tom Brady will take care of the rest.

Steven: Buccaneers

As I wrote this week, this Bucs offense is humming now and Brady looks comfortable. The offensive line has been particularly good and should negate the Bears’ pass rush. It’ll be a low-scoring game, but Tampa Bay will win by more than a field goal.

Panthers at Falcons (-2.5)

Charles: Panthers

Atlanta is BAD. The Panthers have shown some signs of feistiness, so I’ll take the points.

Steven: Falcons

I’m not really buying what we’ve seen out of the Panthers the past two weeks. This Falcons offense should have its way with a bad secondary. I’d probably stay away from this line, but the over is enticing.

Raiders at Chiefs (-13.5)

Charles: Chiefs

Look at it this way: the Patriots defense clamped down on Kansas City and still gave up 26 points. I doubt the Raiders will be able to do the same on the road.

Steven: Chiefs

Yeah, the Raiders do not have the secondary the Patriots do or the pass rush the Chargers do. Patrick Mahomes should have a monster day, as he usually does against the Raiders.

Rams at Washington (+7.5)

Charles: Rams

Kyle Allen is starting for the WFT. That’s it.

Steven: Rams

Not only is Allen starting, but Sean McVay’s offense won’t lay an egg for the second straight week against a bad NFC East team.

Jaguars at Texans (-6.5)

Charles: Texans

Went back and forth on this one for a while and then I figured the Texans would break out now that Bill O’Brien is gone. Houston by a touchdown.

Steven: Texans

Deshaun Watson might throw for 500 yards now that he’s been freed from Bill O’Brien. OK, so maybe that won’t happen but the Texans should win this one comfortably.

Cardinals at Jets (+7)

Charles: Cardinals

Joe Flacco time! So I’ll take Arizona, figuring he won’t be elite this week.

Steven: Jets

As bad as this Jets offense has been, the Cardinals haven’t been much better in recent weeks. That line is just a bit too big for me.

Eagles at Steelers (-7)

Charles: Steelers

Pittsburgh’s defense is more than ready to stop Miles Sanders, the only offensive player worth worrying about on the Eagles.

Steven: Eagles

This could be the week we all start wondering if there’s something wrong with Ben Roethlisberger. He hasn’t been overly impressive and he’s going up against a good Eagles pass rush.

Bengals at Ravens (-12.5)

Charles: Ravens

There is a lot of backdoor cover potential here, but the Ravens’ offense righted its ship last week and the defense will take care of Joe Burrow despite the rookie’s performances so far.

Steven: Ravens

Pray for Joe Burrow … and that Bengals defense, which was embarrassed by Lamar Jackson last year.

Dolphins at 49ers (-8.5)

Charles: 49ers

Man, I hate this spread. On one hand, if it’s anyone other than Jimmy G at quarterback, I worry. On another, the Niners will just run all day on the Fins and the defense will quell any Fitzmagic. Give the points.

Steven: 49ers

Jimmy G should be back in the starting lineup and the 49ers offense is starting to get its weapons back.

Giants at Cowboys (-9.5)

Charles: Cowboys

Have you seen the Giants’ offense lately? I guess the better question is: have you seen the Cowboys’ defense lately? I’m betting on a correction for the latter, and it comes on Sunday.

Steven: Giants

This Giants defense has been … kinda good? Maybe playing a terrible Dallas defense will help get the offense going. I don’t know. I just don’t trust Mike McCarthy to cover that big of a spread.

Colts at Browns (+2)

Charles: Colts

Oof, this is the toughest game of all to call (can you believe I’m saying that about the 3-1 Browns?). The only thing pushing me toward Indy is the fact that they look good defensively.

Steven: Colts

Vegas is seriously sleeping on this Colts team. We saw it last week when the Bears were favored over them. This line is too small.

Vikings at Seahawks (-7)

Charles: Vikings

Now HERE’S my backdoor cover pick. Kirk Cousins to Justin Jefferson with 25 seconds left, Seahawks win 35-30.

Steven: Vikings

I don’t think it will require a backdoor cover to be honest. The Seahawks never play normal games and they’ll keep the Vikings in this one long enough for Minnesota to cover.

Chargers at Saints (-8)

Charles: Chargers

Justin Herbert looked good last week and the Saints defense isn’t good enough right now to cover this large of a spread.

Steven: Chargers

This ain’t the Lions pass rush the Saints will be going up against this week. After that get-right game, I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re asking questions about Drew Brees after this one.

