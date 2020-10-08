It’s been 15 years since the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won four of their first five games in a season. Tampa Bay hasn’t accomplished that feat since 2005, when it finished with an 11-5 record en route to the NFC South title. The Buccaneers will try to reach the 4-1 mark again when they visit the Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football in the first game of Week 5. Kickoff from Soldier Field is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.

Tampa Bay fell to New Orleans in Tom Brady’s debut, but the six-time Super Bowl champion has guided the club to three straight victories, including Sunday’s 38-31 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Chicago also is aiming for a 4-1 start to the 2020 NFL season after suffering a 19-11 home loss to Indianapolis in Week 4. Tampa Bay is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Buccaneers vs. Bears odds from William Hill, while the over-under is 44.5. Before locking in any Bears vs. Buccaneers picks, make sure you see the latest Thursday Night Football predictions from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bucs vs. Bears. You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the NFL odds from William Hill and trends for Bears vs. Bucs:

Buccaneers vs. Bears spread: Tampa Bay -3.5

Buccaneers vs. Bears over-under: 44.5 points

Buccaneers vs. Bears money line: Tampa Bay -185, Chicago +165

TB: The Buccaneers are 4-0 against the spread in their last four games as a road favorite

CHI: The Bears are 1-8 ATS in their last nine contests following a straight-up loss

Why the Buccaneers can cover

Brady completed 30-of-46 pass attempts for 369 yards and five touchdowns against the Chargers. The 43-year-old’s nine-yard TD toss to Ke’Shawn Vaughn with just over 11 minutes remaining in the fourth quarter put Tampa Bay ahead for good after trailing 24-7 late in the first half. It marked the 34th time, playoffs included, that Brady has orchestrated a comeback from a double-digit deficit, the most in NFL history.

Tight end Cameron Brate made his first catch of the year on Sunday, which resulted in a three-yard touchdown that opened the scoring. With Rob Gronkowski being used sparingly, the 29-year-old from Harvard likely will be targeted more on Thursday as fellow tight end O.J. Howard, who also had a TD catch in the win, suffered a torn Achilles and is out for the season. Brate had 36 receptions for 311 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Why the Bears can cover

Quarterback Nick Foles was unable to lead Chicago to victory over the Colts after guiding the team to a comeback win over Atlanta in relief of Mitchell Trubisky a week earlier. The Super Bowl LII MVP did throw for 249 yards and a touchdown while completing 26 of 42 passes in a losing cause. Foles is 96-of-114 for 1,104 yards with six TDs and just one interception in four career games against Tampa Bay.

Since the Bears’ ground attack was non-existent against the Colts (28 yards on 16 carries), wide receiver Allen Robinson II emerged as the team’s top offensive player in the contest. The 27-year-old wideout from Penn State had seven receptions for 101 yard and a touchdown, marking the second straight game in which he’s recorded 100 receiving yards and a score. Robinson has been targeted 41 times this year, more than twice as many times as anyone else, and has reeled in 25 catches for 331 yards and a pair of TDs this year.

How to make Buccaneers vs. Bears picks

