Getty Images



The Atlanta Braves are one win away from a trip to the National League Championship Series. The Braves hold a commanding 2-0 series lead over the Miami Marlins in the NLDS. Historically, teams that take a 2-0 lead in a best-of-five have gone on to win the series approximately 91 percent of the time. The series continues Thursday.

Let’s set the scene for Game 3.

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 | Time: 2:08 p.m. ET

Location: Minute Maid Park (Houston, Texas)

TV: FS1 | Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Odds: ATL -140; MIA +130; O/U: 8.5

Pitchers: RHP Sixto Sanchez vs. RHP Kyle Wright

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

After dealing with rotation questions all season, the Braves have thrown three shutouts in their first four postseason games this year, including blanking Miami in Game 2. Wright has not pitched in a game since Sept. 25 and it should be noted he changed his position on the rubber following a midseason demotion to the alternate site, and was much better down the stretch. He had a 7.20 ERA before the demotion and a 3.91 ERA after returning. Atlanta will hope for more of the same in Game 3.

The Marlins will counter with Sanchez, their hot shot hard-throwing rookie righty. The Braves are one of the few teams that saw Sixto multiple times during the regular season. He shut them down in their first meeting (six scoreless innings) but it was advantage Atlanta the second time (four runs in three innings). How will the third meeting go? We’ll find out, but I know this much: the more times a hitter sees a pitcher, the more the pendulum swings in their favor. Atlanta will get their third crack at Sanchez on Thursday.

Prediction

Going to stick with the Braves here, though I believe Sanchez will be quite good with the season on the line. Ultimately, Atlanta’s lineup is just too deep and the Marlins don’t have the arms in the bullpen to counter their offense. The Braves will punch their ticket to the NLDS in Game 3.