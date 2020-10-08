Week 5 of the NFL season is here with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears facing off on Thursday night.

That means it’s time for you to lock in your survivor pool (or knockout pool or whatever you call it) pick for this week and continue on and avoid elimination. So we decided it’s time to give you some help with that by ranking the five best teams to target, while trying to factor in those leagues that require you to only use a squad once per season.

Here’s who you should be considering ahead of Week 5 in descending order:

5

Arizona Cardinals (at New York Jets)



Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Taking anyone against the Jets is usually the right call, especially on a team you might not use again later in the year. But it makes me nervous that the Cardinals are on the road and that maybe the Jets make a game out of it.

4

San Francisco 49ers (vs. Miami Dolphins)



Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

A good spot here for the Niners, but I’d only lock this in if they get Jimmy Garoppolo back. I still think there are better games.

3

Dallas Cowboys (vs. New York Giants)



(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Do you put your faith in a terrible Cowboys defense against a more-terrible Giants offense? I wouldn’t, but that’s an option with Dallas at home. Again, there are better games below.

2

Los Angeles Rams (at Washington Football Team)



Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

WFT is starting Kyle Allen over Dwayne Haskins, and despite the Rams coming East, you have to figure this is a game they win easily. I don’t know if you save the Rams for later in the season, so maybe this is the spot to do it.

1

Baltimore Ravens (vs. Cincinnati Bengals)



(AP Photo/Gail Burton, File)

Again, do you save the Ravens for later in the year? Some upcoming Baltimore matchups: at Eagles, vs. Steelers, at Colts, at Patriots, vs. Titans, at Steelers. So this is a really good place to take a team you probably won’t choose in the near future.