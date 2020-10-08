The only vice presidential debate of 2020 took place Wednesday night in Utah and while lots of serious topics were talked about by both Vice President Mike Pence and democratic nominee Kamala Harris, there was a light moment that quickly went viral – a fly landed on Pence’s head and hung out there for a while.

Now, I don’t care who you’re voting for or how you feel about the issues. We can all laugh about a fly landing on the VP’s head during a very serious event. It’s silly and OK, which are the kind of things we need right now more than ever.

Check out this fly:

Joe Biden’s social team had some fun with it:

And so did Twitter: