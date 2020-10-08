There is no dearth of achievements on LeBron’s resume. He’s now universally regarded as a top 3 player of all time. The stats only serve to make his case stronger.

James is the all-time playoff record holder for total points scored, one that he took from MJ in 2017.

He’s climbed pretty high up the rebounding and assist charts, and could end up as no. 3 on the assists chart when all is said and done. James’s excellence at putting monster numbers in the 3 main stat categories serves up another mind-boggling stat.

LeBron James has 6 of 7 playoffs by a player scoring 500 points, 150 rebounds and 150 assists

A Twitter user did a sorted search on Basketball Reference today and came up with this stat.

There have only ever been 7 instances of a player compiling 500 points, 150 rebounds and 150 assists in the same playoff run. James alone accounts for 6 of those.

The only other player on this list is Larry Bird and he achieved it once in 1987.

There have been seven instances in NBA history where a player recorded at least 500 points, 150 rebounds, and 150 assists in a single postseason. LeBron James is responsible for six of them (2007, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018, and 2020). Larry Bird has the other (1987). pic.twitter.com/RIweX3615m — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) October 7, 2020

Given the increased pace and number of 3-pointers taken in recent years, it comes as little surprise that James has put up these numbers.

The same trend can be observed in rebounding by other perimeter players as well. Russell Westbrook did average a triple double for 3 straight seasons based on this.

The Lakers are now just one win away from reclaiming the NBA title for the first time in 10 years.

Their rallying cry this year has been ‘Do it for Kobe’, and they’ve been using the legend passing away as their motivation. They’re primed to pay the best tribute possible to the Black Mamba now.