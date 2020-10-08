Clemson • Jr • 6’6″ / 220 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

1st POSITION RNK

1st Trevor Lawrence to the Jets is going to be chalk as long as they are in the pole position. It will be interesting for the Jets, Giants and a few other teams atop the draft order because they have taken quarterbacks in recent years. Lawrence is a different animal though.

Penn State • Jr • 6’3″ / 244 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Giants PROSPECT RNK

4th POSITION RNK

1st The Giants invested heavily in the position in free agency but Micah Parsons is one of a handful of blue-chip players in this draft class and not selecting one would be a system failure. He could change the culture on defense in the Big Apple. A case could be made for Ja’Marr Chase and Penei Sewell as well.



Trey Lance



QB

North Dakota State • Soph • 6’4″ / 226 lbs Projected Team

Washington PROSPECT RNK

6th POSITION RNK

3rd Washington decides to move on from Dwayne Haskins after Trey Lance’s one performance this season. Coincidence? Absolutely, but it’s October and clear that Ron Rivera wants a new quarterback to lead his football team.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 228 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

5th POSITION RNK

2nd Jacksonville has a lot of issues. One week, Gardner Minshew looks like the future at the position; the next week, it is much less concrete. It is important for that to play out over the next three months. The Jaguars should have a more clear idea of where things stand by January.

LSU • Jr • 6’1″ / 200 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

3rd POSITION RNK

1st Ja’Marr Chase is a blue-chip talent. Miami potentially has its quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, but the pass catchers still need to prove themselves. DeVante Parker has shown continued growth but the others have been inconsistent. Chase is comparable to a shooter capable of creating his own shot.

Oregon • Jr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Cincinnati PROSPECT RNK

2nd POSITION RNK

1st The top portion of mock drafts will be pretty chalky each week because there are not many players that have distinguished themselves as top-tier talents. Sewell is one of those players. His selection may lead to Jonah Williams being moved inside or to right tackle, but feelings should not be spared when it comes to protecting Joe Burrow.

Ohio State • Soph • 6’4″ / 313 lbs Projected Team

Miami PROSPECT RNK

10th POSITION RNK

2nd Miami is trying out Solomon Kindley at offensive guard so this pick could be deemed unnecessary three months from now. My thought process is this: if a team intends to start a quarterback with a very significant injury in his past, the protection better be suitable. No corners should be cut.

Virginia Tech • Jr • 6’2″ / 207 lbs Projected Team

Denver PROSPECT RNK

8th POSITION RNK

1st Denver expected to have A.J. Bouye this season before injury got in the way. They have had to rely heavily upon Michael Ojemudia, and there have been growing pains on that side. Cornerback is certainly a position that could be addressed. Would they consider a replacement for Von Miller?

Florida State • Sr • 6’5″ / 305 lbs Projected Team

Detroit PROSPECT RNK

19th POSITION RNK

2nd Derrick Brown has started to show improvement in recent weeks. I am confident that Jeff Okudah will turn out to be a great player, but it is hard to ignore Detroit’s interest in Brown. Marvin Wilson could be that solution a year later.

Miami (FL) • Soph • 6’7″ / 265 lbs Projected Team

Atlanta PROSPECT RNK

12th POSITION RNK

1st I have heard good things about Gregory Rousseau’s training emphasis since opting out of the season so I feel confident that he will help his case. There is a lot to learn but the young man seems to be motivated to make that happen and Atlanta needs some pass rush help. The Falcons rank in the bottom half of the NFL in terms of sacks.



Dillon Radunz



T

North Dakota State • Sr • 6’6″ / 299 lbs Franchise quarterback: Check. Franchise left tackle: Check. Dillon Radunz gives the Chargers a reliable book end opposite Bryan Bulaga.

Florida • Jr • 6’6″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Carolina PROSPECT RNK

13th POSITION RNK

1st Kyle Pitts is playing his way into that rarified air of Vernon Davis, Eric Ebron, etc. Those cases don’t always work out the best, but Pitts is different; at least that’s what we are all telling ourselves.

Alabama • Sr • 6’6″ / 312 lbs Projected Team

Las Vegas PROSPECT RNK

41st POSITION RNK

10th Las Vegas probably needs two offensive tackles and as soon as they address that area, they will need to replace the interior offensive line. The Raiders need to be proactive now in an effort to create some long-term salary cap flexibility.

Tennessee • Sr • 6’6″ / 330 lbs Projected Team

Minnesota PROSPECT RNK

23rd POSITION RNK

3rd Does anyone else fondly remember the days of Steve Hutchinson paving interstates in Minneapolis? The Vikings need a road grader in this wide zone rushing attack, and Trey Smith is just the guy for the job.

Alabama • Jr • 5’10” / 182 lbs Projected Team

Chicago PROSPECT RNK

16th POSITION RNK

5th I believe Allen Robinson will return next season, but there are questions beyond him. For every game that makes us think Anthony Miller is a long-term piece, there is a game that makes us equally question it. Jaylen Waddle is fast, yes, but he is developing into the type of receiver that can be relied upon as well. If the quarterback position is not fixed, none of it will matter though.

Alabama • Sr • 6’3″ / 240 lbs Projected Team

Philadelphia PROSPECT RNK

18th POSITION RNK

2nd I could have given Philadelphia another wide receiver. No one would have batted an eye considering there is a new name that the casual fan has never heard of on the field every week. However, there are options into Day 2 and linebacker is also a need. They have no hope of enticing someone to take Alshon Jeffery’s contract now that Bill O’Brien is unemployed so they will either bring him back or eat a lot of dead salary cap.

Miami (FL) • Jr • 6’3″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

Arizona PROSPECT RNK

52nd POSITION RNK

3rd Kyle Pitts and Pat Freiermuth are the top two tight ends, correct? Not necessarily. Brevin Jordan is more of a move tight end that could provide a tantalizing wrinkle to the Arizona offense. The defense has some blind spots, but Arizona should take the best player available.

Wake Forest • Sr • 6’5″ / 285 lbs Projected Team

Cleveland PROSPECT RNK

28th POSITION RNK

3rd The Browns would love to add a pass rusher opposite Myles Garrett. A wide receiver would be more enticing if their identity was not ground in the … well, ground game. They are set at tight end and their offensive line appears to be fixed for the foreseeable future. Linebacker and safety could be an option if the right player is available.

Oregon • Jr • 6’1″ / 201 lbs Projected Team

Tennessee PROSPECT RNK

21st POSITION RNK

1st It is not a knock on Kenny Vaccaro. Tennessee could use a player that will be in its plans for the next decade. Jevon Holland is a great communicator and leader, and it would be fun to see him working on the back end with Kevin Byard.

Clemson • Jr • 6’0″ / 190 lbs Projected Team

Dallas PROSPECT RNK

35th POSITION RNK

4th Defense, defense, defense. The Cowboys have one of the worst units in football. It puts the Seahawks-Cowboys game in a bit of a different perspective. Dallas could go defensive tackle or linebacker because they have been unable to keep anyone healthy at either position. The secondary remains a need as well.

Alabama • Soph • 6’5″ / 310 lbs Projected Team

Jacksonville PROSPECT RNK

15th POSITION RNK

1st Jacksonville could land a new member for its secondary or another wide receiver, but it would be easy to see those players being easily forgotten. They need an attitude and some pride up front. The addition of Christian Barmore would give that defensive line the jolt that it desperately needs.

Alabama • Jr • 6’1″ / 175 lbs Projected Team

New England PROSPECT RNK

14th POSITION RNK

4th The Patriots just do not have anyone they can trust right now. Bill Belichick probably does not want to use another early selection on a wide receiver, but it must be done.

Alabama • Jr • 6’2″ / 203 lbs Guilty of a lack of creativity. Yes, I know I have given the 49ers a cornerback for about two years, but Richard Sherman’s career has to begin a downward trajectory at some point. It is not a wish, but a reality. San Francisco can add a piece willing to absorb the wealth of information that Sherman brings to the table.

Miami (FL) • Sr • 6’3″ / 245 lbs Projected Team

Indianapolis PROSPECT RNK

31st POSITION RNK

4th When looking at the players on the board, does Quincy Roche present an upgrade over Justin Houston or Ben Banogu? Yes, absolutely. The Colts’ defense has looked really good in recent weeks, but it is not flawless. The upcoming game against Cleveland will be a barometer given that Indianapolis’ schedule to this point hasn’t looks imposing.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’1″ / 195 lbs Projected Team

Pittsburgh PROSPECT RNK

30th POSITION RNK

3rd Shaun Wade has been a slot cornerback in Columbus, but that is destined to change. He turns and runs so well up the boundary. His skills should translate seamlessly despite the doubt in his game that some possess.

Missouri • Jr • 6’0″ / 232 lbs Projected Team

Buffalo PROSPECT RNK

24th POSITION RNK

3rd Nick Bolton is not the chiseled granite that is Tremaine Edmunds but that is great, because he is the perfect compliment. Buffalo’s defense becomes even more threatening. They could also look to address the interior offensive line.

Purdue • Soph • 5’9″ / 180 lbs Projected Team

New Orleans PROSPECT RNK

9th POSITION RNK

3rd First and foremost, New Orleans must figure out what they are doing at the quarterback position. Once that is settled, they can diagnose a way to improve their team. Rondale Moore is a smaller, shifty receiver. Most immediately believe that means he is slight of frame and frail, but Moore is pound-for-pound one of the strongest players in college football. His explosion is born through hours of work in the weight room.

Clemson • Jr • 6’5″ / 335 lbs Projected Team

Tampa Bay PROSPECT RNK

50th POSITION RNK

12th Tristan Wirfs is a stud and the unquestioned starter at right tackle for a decade-plus. I had my issues with his lack of balance and his tendency to overset in the pre-draft process but credit to Tampa Bay and Wirfs, himself, for committing to improvement. Carman gives the Bucs a bookend and locks down the edges of the offensive line for years.

Ohio State • Jr • 6’3″ / 248 lbs Projected Team

Green Bay PROSPECT RNK

43rd POSITION RNK

5th I am ready for Big Ten football to return because I really believe Baron Browning is going to turn some heads in 2020. It is easy to get overlooked in that talented Ohio State defense but the linebacker is free flowing and effective.

Duke • Jr • 6’4″ / 235 lbs Projected Team

Baltimore PROSPECT RNK

34th POSITION RNK

5th Chris Rumph II is not the type of pass rusher with which Baltimore generally takes a chance, but Patrick Queen would not have been its prototype a decade ago either. They typically look for the Pernell McPhees or Za’Darius Smiths that have great size but just need a little polish. Rumph is a bit undersized but has all the pass rush talent in the world. A big reward awaits if they are able to cultivate that talent.

Oklahoma • Jr • 6’5″ / 307 lbs Projected Team

N.Y. Jets PROSPECT RNK

39th POSITION RNK

8th New York spent a lot on the offensive line in free agency. The fact that they did that shows that it was a huge need and they were desperate to upgrade immediately. Everyone is seeing why they were so desperate. This year’s group is actually better than last year’s group, but it is clear to see it still needs a lot of work.