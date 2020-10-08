The Atlanta Braves will look to close out their National League Division Series when they take on the Miami Marlins in Game 3 on Thursday. The Braves defeated the Marlins 2-0 on Wednesday to take a 2-0 lead in the series. Atlanta is aiming to be the first team to ever win a playoff series against the Marlins, who have won their first seven since entering the big leagues in 1993. The Braves have won four games in a row, while the Marlins have dropped two straight.

First pitch from Minute Maid Park in Houston is set for 2:08 p.m. ET. The Braves lead the all-time series 279-191, and have a 5-4 edge in postseason games. Atlanta is the -140 favorite on the money line in the latest Braves vs. Marlins odds from William Hill, while the over-under for total runs scored is 8.5. Before making any Marlins vs. Braves picks, check out the latest MLB predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has dialed in on Braves vs. Marlins. Here are the MLB odds from William Hill and trends for Marlins vs. Braves:

Braves vs. Marlins money line: Atlanta -140, Miami +130

Braves vs. Marlins run line: Atlanta -1.5

Braves vs. Marlins over-under: 8.5 runs

ATL: Recorded three shutouts in four postseason games

MIA: Returned over +1100 to money-line backers this season

Why you should back the Braves

Atlanta will look to close out the series by sending right-hander Kyle Wright (2-4, 5.21 ERA) to the mound to make his postseason debut. It will be his first appearance since Sept. 25, when he allowed two runs in a career-high 6 2/3 innings in a no-decision against the Boston Red Sox. He has wins in two of his last three outings. For the season, he is 2-4 with a 5.21 ERA. In 38 innings, he has allowed 35 hits, 22 earned runs and 24 walks, while striking out 30. He was 0-2 against Miami this season with a 10.29 ERA. In seven innings, he allowed eight earned runs.

Offensively, catcher Travis d’Arnaud continues his torrid hitting, going 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Game 2. For the series, he is 4-for-6 (.667) with a double, two home runs and five RBIs. In 10 games against the Marlins in 2020, d’Arnaud is 11-for-39 (.282) with two doubles, four homers and 10 RBIs. For his career, he is batting .313 vs. Miami with 10 doubles, 11 homers and 36 RBIs.

Why you should back the Marlins

Miami is facing its first elimination game since the 2003 NLCS. Right-hander Sixto Sanchez (3-2, 3.46 ERA) gets the start after shutting down the Chicago Cubs in Game 2 of the Wild Card round, allowing just four hits in five innings. He walked two and struck out six. He started two regular season games against the Braves, going 1-0 with a 4.00 ERA. In nine innings, he allowed seven hits, four earned runs and walked five, while striking out eight.

On offense, third baseman Brian Anderson has been red hot in the series, going 4-for-6 with a double and one RBI. He has scored runs in five of the past seven games overall. Against the Braves this season, Anderson is batting .316 with a double and six RBIs. In 58 career games vs. Atlanta, he is hitting .268 with 10 doubles and 21 RBIs.

How to make Braves vs. Marlins picks

