The 2020 French Open Semifinals are here, today we’ll have two Women’s Semifinal matches. In the first women’s semifinal match we’ll have Iga Swiatek facing Nadia Podoroska then following that will be Sofia Kenin taking on Petra Kvitova.

Below you’ll find everything you need to know to follow the French Open including the upcoming schedule.

French Open, Women’s Final

Iga Swiatek vs. Nadia Podoroska

When: Thursday, October 8

Live Coverage: 9:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

French Open Odds and Betting Lines

French Open odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

Want some action on the French Open? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV at BetMGM.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.