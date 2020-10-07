WWE Rumors: Tag team broken up ahead of upcoming draft. The two wrestlers will now pursue a future in singles action.

A WWE RAW TAG Team has been broken ahead of the upcoming draft this Friday on SmackDown. According to a report from PWInsider.com’s Mike Johnson, Angel Garza and Andrade have been split up heading into Friday and next Monday’s draft nights.

During Andrade’s feud with Humbert Carrillo for the United States Championship, Zelina Vega bought in Angel Garza, Carrillo’s real life cousin and former Cruiserweight Champion. The duo would eventually start tagging and moved into the tag team picture.

Gazra soon became a recognizable face and a constant fixture within the RAW Brand. However, his relationship with Andrade deteriorated as the summer progressed with Vega losing her patience with her bickering clients.

Garza and Andrade last tagged together at Clash of Champions. They faced The Street Profits for the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships. The match had a controversial finish due to Garza legitimately suffering a torn quad.

Hopefully, the two wrestlers, who have lots of charisma and talent, will now have the opportunity to climb the totem pole in singles wrestling. Maybe even have a match against each other one day in the future. It is likely however, that the two will end up on different brands which is also another reason why they were separated.

