An NBA analyst has harsh words for Kyrie Irving and John Wall as he compares Wall to Kyrie if Kyrie never had LeBron

The Kyrie/LeBron saga which was iginited by Irving when he implied that LeBron James was not a reliable teammate in crunch time, continues.

Also read: ‘Blame Kevin Durant for Kyrie Irving’s LeBron James statement’: Kendrick Perkins on Kyrie mocking Lakers star

Both sides, LeBron and Kyrie’s, have cooled down followed the statements made by Kyrie Irving but this isn’t stopping obscure NBA analysts from giving their two cents on the whole debacle.

An analyst by the name of Emmanuel Acho had a couple words for the Brooklyn Nets point guard on his show Speak For Yourself.

Emmanuel Acho says Kyrie Irving shouldn’t forget his place.

Kyrie Irving has become almost every NBA analyst’s punching bag for the past couple days since his statements on Kevin Durant’s podcast they’re all taking a jab at him.

“Why must it always be brother against brother? Why? If I’m addressing anyone, I’ll say their name.” Kyrie denies taking shots at LeBron after his comments on KD’s podcast pic.twitter.com/2LSnCv6Dby — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2020

In a recent edition of Speak For Yourself, Emmanuel Acho says, “Without LeBron James, Kyrie has to remember who he really is; he’s John Wall.”

Acho goes on to list off Kyrie’s accolades which are quite similar to Wall’s, but his take was essentially intended to bash Kyrie Irving for his statements.

Is comparing John Wall to a hypothetical LeBron-less Kyrie, fair?

As mentioned before, both Eastern Conference point guards boast similar accolades. Wall and Irving are multiple time All-Stars and both have been named to All-Rookie and All-NBA teams.

Also Read: Did LeBron James hurt his groin in Game 4 of NBA Finals? Twitter fears Lakers star re-aggravated his groin injury

However, comparing John Wall, who was the unquestioned primary superstar on his Washington Wizards, to Kyrie Irving, who without LeBron, has never been able to successfully lead a team, is in a way, disrespectful to John Wall.

Without John Wall, the Wizards would’ve divulged into obscurity and been a lottery team for the past 10 years, whereas without Kyrie, all the teams he has been on would’ve comfortably made the Playoffs.