Kedar Jadhav: The senior batsman from Chennai Super Kings just couldn’t find his timing at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight.

During the 21st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs to reach the third position on the points table.

Chasing a 168-run target, Super Kings were leading in the chase for the first half of their innings. Needing 69 runs to win from eight overs with nine wickets in hand, CSK would have fancied winning the match on nine out of 10 occasions generally.

It was the dismissal of Ambati Rayudu (30) which led to the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team’s downfall. Dhoni, who himself scored a below par 11 (12), witnessed his senior batsman in Kedar Jadhav struggling majorly to score 7* (12) when him team needed to score 39 runs in 21 balls.

ALSO WATCH: MS Dhoni grabs first-rate catch with one glove off vs KKR

Having scored 58 runs at an average and strike rate of 19.33 and 98.30 respectively in four IPL 2020 innings so far, Jadhav has found it difficult to get going throughout the tournament.

Jadhav, who joined CSK in 2018 after stints with Delhi Capitals (twice), Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Royal Challengers Bangalore, has scored 237 runs in 16 innings at a terrible average and strike rate of 19.75 and 99.58. The 35-year old player has been receiving severe criticism from CSK’s fans for his unsatisfactory performance.

Why Kedar Jadhav is in team?

Pls explain why Kedar batted above Jadeja Bravo and Shardul? What is the logic? He isn’t bowling. Isn’t a gun fielder. What’s his role! This was in control for Chennai. @KKRiders won’t mind it one bit. Hugely imp points. @SushantNMehta we said exact words on the show! On Kedar! — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 7, 2020

Brilliant spin chokehold this from #KKR. Jadhav is lucky Suresh Raina isn’t there. He wouldn’t get a game otherwise. #CSK not so lucky. Middle order found wanting again. #KKRvCSK — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) October 7, 2020

When Kedar Jadhav came in to bat, CSK needed 39 from 21. He blocked his first, got his first run of his sixth ball. At the time, there was still Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma & Chahar to come. ALL of whom can bat. #CSKvsKKR #IPL2020 — Raunak Kapoor (@RaunakRK) October 7, 2020

Poor birthday boy was sitting in the dugout after having a great day on the field, while the disastrous Kedar Jadhav frustrated everybody with his IDGAF knock. How in the world can one lose this game from 90 in ten overs? Unbelievable. — Siddarth Srinivas (@sidhuwrites) October 7, 2020

Get Kedar Jadhav out of this #CSK side and we’ll automatically perform better. — Sripad (@falsewinger) October 7, 2020

Kedar Jadhav is working from home again? #CSKvsKKR — Trendulkar (@Trendulkar) October 7, 2020

I was shocked when Kedar Jadhav played out 3 dot balls deliberately in the 17th over. So then he played out another two dots in the 20th over. #KKRvsCSK — Sagar (@sagarcasm) October 7, 2020

Fans begging CSK managment to drop Kedar jadhav from playing 11. pic.twitter.com/oesOz0pgK7 — MasterPiece (@kiroriwalanuj) October 7, 2020

Kedar Jadhav Weak Zones today!! pic.twitter.com/lMzQvVvqyy — Ethir Katchi (@sudhanks) October 7, 2020

It’s time to say goodbye to Kedar Jadhav, CSK today given him 10+ balls also in his farewell game so he doesn’t feel he got retired without batting. #KKRvCSK — Riya (@reaadubey) October 7, 2020

Kedar Jadhav is absolutely horrible. Embarrassing stuff. MS is a culprit too. Picking him up again and again in the XI is crazy. Backing players is good but this case cannot be justified. — #ShardhoooolFC (@iRoshan_Rv) October 7, 2020

Kedar Jadhav batting in IPL for #CSK : 257 balls

243 runs Run Rate: 5.90#IPL2020 #CSKvKKR — The CricViz Analyst (@cricvizanalyst) October 7, 2020

For more cricket-related news, click here.