Kedar Jadhav: The senior batsman from Chennai Super Kings just couldn’t find his timing at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium tonight.

During the 21st match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs to reach the third position on the points table.

Chasing a 168-run target, Super Kings were leading in the chase for the first half of their innings. Needing 69 runs to win from eight overs with nine wickets in hand, CSK would have fancied winning the match on nine out of 10 occasions generally.

It was the dismissal of Ambati Rayudu (30) which led to the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led team’s downfall. Dhoni, who himself scored a below par 11 (12), witnessed his senior batsman in Kedar Jadhav struggling majorly to score 7* (12) when him team needed to score 39 runs in 21 balls.

Having scored 58 runs at an average and strike rate of 19.33 and 98.30 respectively in four IPL 2020 innings so far, Jadhav has found it difficult to get going throughout the tournament.

Jadhav, who joined CSK in 2018 after stints with Delhi Capitals (twice), Kochi Tuskers Kerala and Royal Challengers Bangalore, has scored 237 runs in 16 innings at a terrible average and strike rate of 19.75 and 99.58. The 35-year old player has been receiving severe criticism from CSK’s fans for his unsatisfactory performance.

Why Kedar Jadhav is in team?

