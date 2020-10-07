Getty’s Sean M. Haffey



Everyone expected Joe Burrow to sit highly on this list from the beginning because Cincinnati made it clear that he would start in Week 1. The plan was never for Justin Herbert to start this early but a freak injury to Tyrod Taylor has given the rookie a platform and he has made the most of it. Los Angeles maintains that Taylor is their starting quarterback when he returns but Herbert makes that conversation more difficult with each passing week. Against Tom Brady this weekend, Herbert looked as though he were having fun and was able to exchange shots in a back and forth game in the fourth quarter. It looks as though both franchises — referring back to Cincinnati — have stumbled onto their respective franchise quarterbacks. Each has an argument to be considered the top rookie but I explain why Herbert received the top spot for me below.

Without further ado, the cumulative rookie power rankings.

The 2020 rookie class has been sensational despite a shortened, unorthodox offseason. My list of rookies that stood out in film study this week reached 40-plus. Rather than listing them all, here are the three that just missed the cut: Colts running back Jonathan Taylor, Steelers wide receiver/special teams tackling machine Chase Claypool, and Lions offensive guard Jonah Jackson.