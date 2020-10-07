VIB Vs KRA Fantasy Team Virtus Bologna Vs Krasnodar Group C Eurocup 2020-21 Dream 11 Team Picks, Match Report And Probable Playing 5

Both Virtus Bologna and Krasnodar have been quick to announce themselves in Eurocup 2020-21. Either side needed little time in laying down a marker, peddling out emphatic triumphs in their tournament openers to emerge as early contenders for Group C’s top slot.

Sitting adjacent to each other, when these two sides lock heads today, we are going to be in for a tasty encounter. This clash makes for an intoxicating brew between two sides who are staunch setups, teams set to immerse us in an enthralling brand of basketball as they vie for top spot in the group with a second straight win.

Partaking in a low scoring contest, at the end of the day, it was Virtus’ stalwart defence which ended up doing the job for the side. Not only did the side guard its paint to perfection, screening its post with a string of blocks and rebounds, the side also ensured it turned over possession quickly to pull off quick break points at crucial junctures.

VIB Vs KRA Fantasy Probable Winner

Elsewhere, Krasnodar’s win came at the courtesy of their pulsating attack. The side was impeccable when dropping its field points, shooting with a high conversion to emerge with a healthy 89-72 success.

This clash between attack and defence makes for intriguing viewing. At the end of the four quarters, Krasnodar’s ability to shoot across the court will see the wind sway in their favour and see them fill their shoes with a second win on the bounce.

Probable Playing 5

Virtus

Abass, Ricci, Weems, Adams, Hunter

Krasnodar

Crawford, Williams, Cummings, Lynch, Dolinin

Match Details

Eurocup 2020-21

Match: Virtus Vs Krasnodar Group C

Date And Time: 8th October, Thursday: 12:00am

Venue: PalaDozza, Bologna

Best Shooter

Virtus

Krasnodar

Best Ball Stealer

Virtus

Krasnodar

Bygone Encounter

Lietkabelis Vs Virtus: 61-76

Krasnodar Vs Antwerp: 89-72

VIB Vs KRA Fantasy Picks

Point Guard

With 17 points in his foregone encounter, Will Cummings from Krasnodar will represent us in this docket. He has a penchant for shooting from the deep, one which allows him to open the zone up for himself and layup the triples.

Shooting Guard

Jordan Crawford was touted as one of the players to watch out prior to the onset of the tournament and he lived upto the moniker accorded to him. The shooting guard was immaculate, not only drooping 21 points on the day but emerging as his side’s top scorer as well.

Small Forward

At a meagre 5.5 credits, Andrei Martiuk was too let to slip out of our hands. The cheapest pick in our setup, the Krasnodar small froward registered 6 points and 4 rebounds in his first contest of the season, a showing which alluded towards the influence he exerts inside the paint.

After three successive picks from the Russian side, we finally have our first name from Bologna grace our framework. The 11 points Kyle Weems helped himself to in a low scoring contest turned out to a defining moment, a performance which grew in stature given the circumstances it was transpired in.

He will be partnered up alongside Abass Awudu Abass. The side’s top scorer in that encounter, Abass’ ability to drop the offhanded shots with his crossovers and handles saw him accrue a steady 19 points on the day.

Power Forward

Not only was Giampaolo Ricci effective when dropping his spin and slams and alleyoops but he ended up with a neat 5 rebounds as well to convert the second chance points for his side.

Krasnodar elsewhere see us induct Stanislav Ilnitskiy in our side after his sensational 9 points and 6 rebounds.

Centre

After 19 points and 9 rebounds, Alan Williams needed no introduction in our team for the impending affair. The centre was a real force to be reckoned with, a player who went for the sucker punch right from minute one to emerge as an untenable player.

Star Player

His behemoth 21 points see Crawford be our star whilst Williams is the pro player.

Fantasy Team

Cummings, Crawford, Abass, Martiuk, Weems, Ricci, Stanislav, Williams

