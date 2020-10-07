Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals was absolutely over as the seconds ticked down Tuesday night, with the Los Angeles Lakers up 102-93 on the Miami Heat.

Miami could have simply dribbled down the clock and moved on to Game 5, but no. Tyler Herro had to go and take a three and nail it, and the score read 102-96 at the horn.

Not a big deal … unless you bet on the spread, which was either Lakers -6.5, -7 or -7.5. Either way, Herro spoiled everything for anyone who bet on that number.

It was quite a bad beat that had a lot of people on Twitter buzzing:

BAD BEAT ALERT! Lakers bettors heartbreak as Tyler Herro nails meaningless three to cover +6.5 spread 😳 pic.twitter.com/zJ1A6V84SA — ClutchPoints Betting (@CPBetting) October 7, 2020

Herro just nailed a BAD BEAT for anyone who bet on the Lakers to cover. — Dave Biddle (@davebiddle) October 7, 2020

I, for one, would VERY much like to thank Tyler Herro for that meaningless 3 for the backdoor cover — NBA Straya (@NbaStraya) October 7, 2020

Herro in the clutch for the bad beat 🤣 pic.twitter.com/brgV8H7E9T — Danny Green’s Burner (@ManyMoreBricks) October 7, 2020

The Miami Heat cover +7.5 with that 3 pointer at the buzzer by Herro 🤯 — BetMGM (@BetMGM) October 7, 2020

That does mean it’s good news for those who took the points and the Heat. So congrats if you took them, and apologies to those who grabbed the Lakers.