The Tennessee Titans had gone two days without a positive COVID-19 test, which means they were able to re-open team facilities after a week of being closed. Those plans changed after Wednesday’s testing revealed two additional positive COVID-19 tests, according to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero. At the earliest, Tennessee would not be able re-open team facilities until Friday, which certainly leaves Sunday’s game against Buffalo in question.

It would be the second consecutive week that the Titans have not been able to play a game due to positive COVID-19 tests. A total of 22 Titans players and other staff members have returned positive coronavirus tests since Sept. 24.

Tennessee reported positive COVID-19 tests following a Week 3 meeting against Minnesota. Both teams suspended all in-person club activities beginning Tuesday. The following day, the NFL announced that the Week 4 Steelers-Titans matchup would be postponed and reports emerged that the league hoped it would be re-scheduled for Monday or Tuesday; additional positive COVID-19 tests rendered that impossible. The NFL made the decision to push the game back to Week 7 during Tennessee’s original bye week. The Steelers had their Week 7 game with the rival Ravens pushed back to Week 8; their original bye week. The league also sent investigators to Nashville to assess the issue.

Several fines have been levied to coaches and players that were not taking the mask mandate seriously during games. In recent days, the NFL also revealed new COVID-19 protocols. The Patriots and Chiefs game was moved from Sunday to Monday after quarterback Cam Newton tested positive Friday.

The Bills have started the season 4-0. They do not have a bye week until Week 11. Tennessee is scheduled to play Baltimore that weekend. The Titans are currently 3-0 but staring at a situation where they have not played in two weeks.