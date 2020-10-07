The Netherlands and Mexico will meet on Wednesday afternoon for an international friendly at the Johan Cruyff Arena from Amsterdam. This match will be the first for Netherlands manager, Frank de Boer, who is replacing Ronald Koeman who recently went to Barcelona.

Netherlands vs. Mexico

When: Wednesday, October 7

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN2, TUDN

Netherlands possible starting lineup:

Cillessen; Veltman, Ake, Blind, Wijndal; Koopmeiners, De Roon; Bergwijn, Van de Beek, Babel; Malen

Mexico possible starting lineup:

Gonzalez; Rodriguez, Araujo, Moreno, Arteaga; Alvarez, Herrera; Corona, Pizarro, Lainez; Jimenez

Soccer odds and betting lines

Soccer odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Wednesday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Netherlands (-139) vs. Mexico (+375)

