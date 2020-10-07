The San Diego Padres will meet the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series on Tuesday night. The Dodgers notched their sixth straight win against the Milwaukee Brewers in the wild card series. The Padres will look for a big upset in Game 1 tonight as they bring out their ace, Mike Clevinger.

The Dodgers will give Walker Buehler the nod for Tuesday’s game while the Padres will counter with their ace, Mike Clevinger.

This should be a fantastic series to watch, and we’ll really see if the Padres can compete with the Dodgers.

Here is everything you need to know to follow the MLB action tonight!

San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

When: Tuesday, October 6

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1 (Available in 4K)

NL Wild Card Schedule

All games at Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas (*if necessary)

Game 1, Tuesday: Padres at Dodgers, 9:38 p.m.

Game 2, Wednesday: Padres at Dodgers, 9:08 p.m.

Game 3, Thursday: Dodgers at Padres, 9:08 p.m.

Game 4*, Friday: Dodgers at Padres, 9:08 p.m.

Game 5*, Saturday: Padres at Dodgers, 8:08 p.m.

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook. Odds last updated Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. ET.

San Diego Padres (+145) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (-162)

