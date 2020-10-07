SRH vs KXIP Head to Head Records: The SportsRush presents for you the Head to Head statistics for the 22nd match of IPL 2020.

The 22nd match of the ongoing 13th season of the Indian Premier League will be played between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab in Dubai tomorrow.

Having won two and lost three IPL 2020 matches so far, Sunrisers are at the sixth position on the points table. Kings XI, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom with just a sole victory from their five matches till now.

Considering their previous head-to-head record against each other, Hyderabad have a significant lead over Punjab which further makes them the favourites for tomorrow’s match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Irrespective of previous numbers, Punjab badly need a victory right now for things have it in them to go down hill if they don’t get their act together. It would be interesting to see if captain Lokesh Rahul includes a T20 specialist in Mujeeb Ur Rahman in his Playing XI or not.

SRH vs KXIP Head to Head Records

Total number of matches played: 14

Matches won by SRH: 10

Matches won by KXIP: 4

Matched played in India: 13 (SRH 10, KXIP 3)

Matches played in UAE: 1 (SRH 0, KXIP 1)

SRH average score against KXIP: 164

KXIP average score against SRH: 160

Most runs for SRH: 574 (David Warner)

Most runs for KXIP: 200 (Lokesh Rahul)

Most wickets for SRH: 11 (Rashid Khan)

Most wickets for KXIP: 3 (Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Shami)

Most catches for SRH: 8 (David Warner)

Most catches for KXIP: 2 (Mayank Agarwal, Glenn Maxwell and Karun Nair)

The last time Hyderabad and Punjab locked horns against each other was during an IPL 2020 league match at the Rajeev Gandhi International Stadium. After being put in to bat at Rahul, SRH had amassed 212/6 in 20 overs on the back of David Warner scoring 81 (56) with the help of seven fours and two sixes.

In response, Rahul’s 56-ball 79 wasn’t enough for his team as KXIP only managed to score 167/8 in their allotted quota of 20 overs. Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed had picked three wickets each in the second innings.