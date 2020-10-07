SRH vs KXIP Fantasy Prediction: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kings XI Punjab – 8 October 2020 (Dubai). Two teams at the bottom end of the table are up against each other in an all-important game.

Kings XI Punjab will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the league match of IPL 2020 aka Indian Premier League which will be played at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Sunrisers Hyderabad have lost three of their five games in the tournament so far and are in desperate need of a win in this game. The injury of Bhuvneshwar Kumar has left a huge void in this team’s fast bowling line-up and they will really feel that throughout the tournament. The top-4 in their batting line-up needs to take their team along as the middle-order is really inexperienced. Warner and Bairstow must give a good start to them in this game.

Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, have won just one of their five games in the tournament so far. Kl Rahul and Mayank Agarwal are in the list of top-3 highest run-scorers but still, this team is finding it so difficult to win. The bowling line-up could not pick a single win in the last game whereas the middle-order is really unsettled as well. This is going to be a really important game for the Kings.

Pitch Report – This pitch has been decent enough for the batting in the first innings whereas it gets a little slower in the 2nd innings. The average 1st innings batting score in IPL 2020 in Dubai is 179.

Total IPL 2020 Games Played: 9; Batting 1st Won: 8; Batting 2nd Won: 1

Time:- 7.30 PM, Live on Star Sports Network

Probable XI for both sides:-

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mohammad Shami, Ravi Bishnoi.

Clean-Hitters in the Team

Sunrisers Hyderabad – David Warner, Manish Pandey, and Jonny Bairstow.

Kings XI Punjab – KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, and Glenn Maxwell.

Death Overs Specialist Bowlers

Sunrisers Hyderabad – T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma

Kings XI Punjab – Mohammad Shami and Sheldon Cottrell.

5 Must-Have Players in the Squad

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, David Warner, Jonny Bairstow, and T Natarajan.

SRH vs KXIP Team Wicket-Keeper

KL Rahul (Price 11), Jonny Bairstow (Price 9.5), and Nicholas Pooran (Price 9) will be the wicket-keepers of our squad. Rahul is in a brilliant form and has scored one century and two half-centuries in the tournament. He has been batting at an average of over 75 whereas Jonny has also scored two half-centuries in the tournament and is a brilliant T20 player. Pooran, on the other hand, has taken maximum use of the minimum deliveries and has played some really good cameos. All three of them are class T20 players.

SRH vs KXIP Team Batsmen

David Warner (Price 10.5) and Manish Pandey (Price 9) will be our batsmen from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Warner scored a brilliant half-century in the last game and would like to pounce upon that momentum. He has been scoring at an average of 35 this year whereas Manish has played some really good cameos in the tournament and he would want to make it big this time around. Both of them are really good batsmen.

Mayank Agarwal (Price 9.5) will be our batsman from the Kings XI Punjab. Mayank has been on top of his game at the moment and has scored 272 runs in just 5 games at an outstanding average of 54.40. He is enjoying his batting at the moment.

SRH vs KXIP Team All-Rounders

Abhishek Sharma (Price 8) will be our all-rounder from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sharma has not played really well in the tournament but he is picked to manage credits in this game whereas he will be a better pick than Maxi who is not batting well and nor he is bowling,

SRH vs KXIP Team Bowlers

Sandeep Sharma (Price 8) and T Natarajan (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Sharma will lead the bowling line-up in the absence of Bhuvi and he picked a couple of wickets in the last game whereas Natarajan has been the best pacer of the side and has picked five wickets with his left-arm seam bowling. Both of them are wicket-takers.

Sheldon Cottrell (Price 8.5) and Ravi Bishnoi (Price 8.5) will be our bowlers from the Kings XI Punjab. Cottrell has bowled some really good spells in the powerplay overs and has picked six wickets in the tournament whereas Bishnoi has been bowling well and has picked four wickets in the tournament at an outstanding

Match Prediction: Kings XI Punjab will be the favourites to win this game.

Top Names for the Captaincy Role:-

David Warner and KL Rahul

Top Names for the Vice-Captaincy Role:-

Both the captain’s pick + Mayank Agarwal and Jonny Bairstow

