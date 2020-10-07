USATSI



The Miami Dolphins are not off to the best start, going 1-3 and sitting in third place in the AFC East, only ahead of the winless New York Jets. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick is currently in charge of the offense, while college stand-out Tua Tagovailoa remains on the bench.

Head coach Brian Flores maintains that following his hip injury, Tagovailoa’s best bet is to remain on the bench. Flores says he’s checked off everything medically but, “The players essentially, they are my kids, so no one is going to pressure me into doing anything. When we feel like he’s ready to go we’ll put him in.”

David Samson discussed what he thinks the real reason Tua is remaining on the bench is, and it has everything to do with business.

On his podcast, “Nothing Personal with David Samson,” he said, “Do you think Brian Flores is responsible for when Ryan Fitzpatrick gets benched and Tua becomes the starter in Miami? Do you think Steve Ross has nothing to do with that decision?”

As Samson explained, this has everything to do with Miami’s front office.

“There’s always an argument between a coach and a GM because coaches are paid to win now, GMs are paid to win now and to win later,” the podcast host said.

Samson then looked into the history of Miami, saying, “Brian Flores needs to win football games, he knows it. You don’t think he knows what Steve Ross has done with coaches? It’s a coaching graveyard in Miami Gardens. You don’t think that he thinks if Tua gives him a better chance than Ryan Fitzpatrick that he wants Tua in there right now?”

Steve Ross on the other hand, is doing something different and trying to show patience.