Renee Young set to appear on FOX’s WWE SmackDown anniversary. The former presenter left the company after SummerSlam.

Renee Young is one of the most well-known name related to the wrestling industry. Even more interesting is the fact that she made her name as a backstage interviewer before becoming a presenter and eventually a commentator as well.

She announced her departure from the WWE at SummerSlam. She stated that she had achieved everything in the WWE and wanted to focus on her strengths as a TV host. While we don’t know what she plans to do next, her association with the WWE may not have completely come to an end yet.

WWE SmackDown will celebrate their first year anniversary on the October 16th episode. Renee Paquette, the former Renee Young, who is still under a contract with FOX, has already been announced for the special SmackDown Kickoff pre-show before the episode. She will host it alongside Booker T.

“In celebration of the illustrious arrival of the second season of Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, FOX Sports’ WWE personalities will come together for a special SmackDown Kickoff Show on Friday, Oct. 16,” The WWE informed in a press release. “WWE Hall of Famer Booker T and FOX analyst Renee Paquette, known lovingly by the WWE Universe as Renee Young, will host a bevy of WWE Superstars and special guests live from the brand new WWE ThunderDome in Orlando.

“The Friday Night SmackDown Kickoff Show begins at 7:30/6:30 C leading into the season premiere of the blue brand on FOX at 8/7 C. In addition, check out WWE: The Best Moments of 2020 on Sunday, Oct. 11, an exciting look back at the year’s biggest stars and most memorable moments in WWE. The special airs adjacent to Sunday’s regional NFL broadcasts airing in-market at 1 p.m. and 4:05 p.m. ET. Check your local listings, and don’t miss a moment of the action when WWE looks back on the best moments of 2020 on FOX. On the digital front, FOX Sports elevates its WWE coverage with the addition of its newest multimedia contributor, Ryan Satin. The former editor-in-chief of “Pro Wrestling Sheet” joins the network’s digital team just in time for the WWE Draft, which he discusses in his first FOX Sports column.”

