The Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees will continue their best-of-five American League Division Series with Game 3 on Wednesday evening. The Rays evened up the series at 1-1 with a 7-5 win in Game 2 on Tuesday. This ALDS matchup is being played entirely at Petco Park in San Diego, but the Yankees will serve as the home team for the first time in the series on Wednesday.

Here’s how you can watch Game 3:

How to watch

Date: Thursday, Oct. 8 | Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

Location: PETCO Park (San Diego, Calif.)

TV: TBS | Stream: TBS app

Odds: TBD

Pitchers: RHP Charlie Morton vs. RHP Masahiro Tanaka

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

Morton, 36, made nine starts this season for the Rays. He posted a 4.74 ERA and struck out 4.20 batters per walk while working about four innings per pop. Morton will be making his 10th career postseason appearance and his first appearance this October. Morton predominantly leans on his fastballs and curve.

Tanaka, 31, compiled a 3.56 ERA and a 5.50 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 10 regular season starts. He averaged nearly five innings per outing. Tanaka made a start in the Wild Card Series round against Cleveland, allowing six runs on five hits in four innings. New York won that game regardless. Tanaka primarily features three pitches: slider, splitter, and fastball.

Prediction

Anything can happen in a single game, especially with two teams as good as these clubs have proven to be over the course of the year. We’re going to throw a dart at the board by guessing that the Yankees take advantage of their home-field advantage — what of it exists — by winning 2-1 via walk-off.